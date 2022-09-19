Who are the other royal family members who attended the Queen’s funeral?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Who are the other royal family members who attended the Queen’s funeral?

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 5.59pm
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Dozens of members of the royal family attended the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The 55 who attended, but did not form part of the main procession, are:

– The Duke of Kent – Edward, the Queen’s cousin.

– Prince Michael of Kent – the Queen’s cousin.

– Princess Beatrice – daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York and granddaughter of the Queen.

– Princess Eugenie – daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York and granddaughter of the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Eugenie and Beatrice at the procession after the Queen’s state funeral (Tim Goode/PA)

– Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – husband of Princess Beatrice.

– Jack Brooksbank – husband of Princess Eugenie.

– Sarah, Duchess of York – mother of princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

– Lady Louise Windsor – daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex and granddaughter of the Queen.

– Viscount Severn – James, son of the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Queen’s youngest grandson.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Viscount Severn (Andrew Milligan/PA)

– Zara and Mike Tindall – daughter of the Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and granddaughter of the Queen, and her husband Mike.

– Viscount Linley – Charles Armstrong-Jones, son of David Armstrong-Jones and Serena Stanhope, the Earl and Countess of Snowdon, and great nephew of the Queen.

– Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones – daughter of the Earl and Countess of Snowdon and great niece of the Queen.

– Lady Sarah and Daniel Chatto – Princess Margaret’s daughter and niece of the Queen, and her husband Daniel.

Queen’s Christmas lunch 2017
Lady Sarah Chatto and husband Daniel (Philip Toscano/PA)

– Samuel Chatto – son of the Chattos.

– Arthur Chatto – son of the Chattos.

– The Duchess of Gloucester – Birgitte van Deurs, wife of Richard, Duke of Gloucester, the Queen’s cousin.

– Earl and Countess of Ulster – Alexander Windsor, son of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and his wife Claire Booth.

The Royal Wedding
The Earl and Countess of Ulster (David Jones/PA)

– Lord Culloden – Xan Windsor, son of the Earl and Countess of Ulster.

– Lady Cosima Windsor – second child of the Earl and Countess of Ulster.

– Lady Davina Lewis – elder daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

– Senna Lewis – daughter of Lady Davina Lewis and granddaughter of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Lady Davina Lewis
Lady Davina Lewis (Ian Jones/PA)

– Lady Rose and George Gilman – daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and her husband.

– Lyla Gilman – daughter of Lady Rose Gilman.

– Earl and Countess of St Andrews – George Philip Nicholas Windsor, son of the Duke of Kent, and his wife Sylvana Tomaselli.

– Lord Downpatrick – son of the Earl and Countess of St Andrews.

– Lady Marina-Charlotte Windsor and Lady Amelia Windsor – children of the Earl and Countess of St Andrews and granddaughters of the Duke of Kent.

Royal Ascot – Day Four – Ascot Racecourse
Timothy Taylor and Lady Helen Taylor (Jonathan Brady/PA)

– Lady Helen and Timothy Taylor – daughter of the Duke of Kent and her husband.

– Columbus Taylor, Cassius Taylor, Estella Taylor and Elosie Taylor – sons and daughters of Lady Helen Taylor.

– Lord Nicholas Windsor – son of the Duke of Kent.

– Albert and Leopold Windsor – grandsons of the Duke of Kent.

– Princess Michael of Kent – married to the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent.

– Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor – son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and his wife, better known as Peep Show actress Sophie Winkleman.

Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor
Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

– Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston – daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and her husband.

– Princess Alexandra, the Honourable Lady Ogilvy – one of the Queen’s cousins.

– James and Julia Ogilvy – son of Princess Alexandra and his wife Julia.

– Alexander Ogilvy – son of James and Julia Ogilvy.

– Flora and Timothy Vesterberg – daughter of James and Julia Ogilvy and her husband.

– Marina Ogilvy – daughter of Princess Alexandra.

– Christian Mowatt – son of Marina Ogilvy, grandson of Princess Alexandra

– Zenouska Mowatt – daughter of Marina Ogilvy, granddaughter of Princess Alexandra.

