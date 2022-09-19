Parents express ‘huge pride’ watching children in Queen’s funeral procession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Parents express ‘huge pride’ watching children in Queen’s funeral procession

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 6.39pm
Parents have described the moment they saw their children accompany the Queen’s coffin during her funeral procession (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Parents have described the moment they saw their children accompany the Queen’s coffin during her funeral procession (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Parents of those who marched in the Queen’s funeral procession have described watching their children accompany the Queen’s coffin as a moment of “huge pride” and something they will remember for the rest of their lives.

Kevin Stephens, 62, said seeing his daughter, Cerys, among the Household Cavalry playing Beethoven on the Long Walk up to Windsor Castle was “incredible”.

Ms Stephens, 22, has only been a member of the military band since April this year and had to “hit the ground running,” despite not yet being able to complete all of her training.

“The strength she has got from being able to do it – to see herself do it and doing it really well… It has just been incredible,” Mr Stephens, a management trainer from Midsomer Norton in Somerset, told the PA news agency.

Cerys Stephens
Kevin Stephens said his daughter, Cerys, has only been a member of the Household Cavalry since April this year (Kevin Stephens/PA)

“It’s going to give her a lot of confidence.

“She has been working really hard this last week to practice getting (it) absolutely perfect for the day.”

Mr Stephens and his wife Tracy, 59, watched their daughter at home in Somerset but called the day “bittersweet” and “a whirlwind” as thousands took to the Long Walk to catch a glimpse of the monarch’s coffin before its final descent into the Royal Vault.

They tried to spot Ms Stephens, who started playing clarinet in primary school and went on to study music at Cardiff University, on the television.

“We just couldn’t have dreamed of what’s happened – dream is the wrong word because obviously, today is a really sad occasion,” Mr Stephens said.

“But in terms of exposure and the pressure she’s playing under, my wife and I were just looking at the thousands of thousands of people lining the band.

Kevin Stephens and Cerys
Mr Stephens said it was ‘incredible’ to see his daughter Cerys play clarinet in the Queen’s funeral procession at Windsor Castle (Kevin Stephens/PA)

“I just think about how nervous I would be (but) someone that young has just literally taken it in their stride. It’s great.”

Mr Stephens said his daughter was even among the first to play God Save The King as Charles addressed MPs and Lords in Westminster Hall on Monday, September 12.

“We have a family WhatsApp group and I sent a joking message about it, ‘How did it feel having the whole of the House of Commons and House of Lords singing your song?’” he said.

“When she thought back, she realised how big a thing that was.

“I think she’s still taking it in, I think she needs a big, deep breath.”

Mr Stephens also commented on how “fascinating” it has been to get a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes for the Queen’s funeral, including late-night rehearsals of three Beethoven pieces.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Thousands took to the Long Walk in Windsor to see the Queen’s funeral procession ahead of the committal service at St. George’s chapel (Aaron Chown/PA)

“The one that she told us that stuck with us the most was one during the night, she literally had to get up at one o’clock in the morning,” he explained.

“And they had to go through these streets, which were not even lit, to actually make sure they got their marching and the sequencing and the timing all right, they had to go at the exact pace that they were going to go on the actual day.

“It’s been challenging and interesting.

“Obviously it’s not happened in my lifetime either and seeing the brilliance with which it’s been organised and the way in which this country do pomp and ceremony has been quite unbelievably uplifting.”

He added he has not yet been able to catch his daughter, who was playing in front of thousands around 3pm.

“We are not actually sure where she is this very moment, but she’ll certainly be having a beer very shortly I would imagine.”

Steve and Jamie Dykes
Steve Dykes said his son Jamie will be ‘immensely proud’ to be part of the Queen’s funeral procession (Steve Dykes/PA)

Jamie Dykes, 26, from Devon, was selected along with around 200 other Marines to attend Portsmouth for drills last week, his father Steve told PA.

Mr Dykes, 49, said he was was “sat anxiously” with his family watching the television to see his son taking part.

After a week of “very hard work” in preparation, the younger Mr Dykes marched today in front of the gun carriage carrying the queen’s coffin from Westminster to Wellington Arch.

“He felt immensely proud and I told him he will remember this for the rest of his life,” his father added.

