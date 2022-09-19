Rapper Mystikal pleads not guilty to rape and drug charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Rapper Mystikal pleads not guilty to rape and drug charges

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 7.25pm
(Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP, File)
(Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP, File)

The Grammy-nominated rapper Mystikal has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman at his home in Louisiana and of possessing several drugs.

The 51-year-old performer, whose real name is Michael Tyler, is innocent of all charges, lawyer Joel Pearce said after the hearing in Ascension Parish court in Gonzales, about 15 miles from Baton Rouge.

The charges include first-degree rape, which carries an automatic life sentence.

Mr Pearce said he has not been able to get copies of the two indictments, but they were read aloud in court.

Charges also include simple criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, possession of heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine and Xanax, and possession of drug paraphernalia, he said.

“My client doesn’t even do drugs, so he has absolutely no idea what they were talking about,” Mr Pearce said.

He added that bail may be discussed at a hearing on October 17. Prosecutors said they plan to bring up Tyler’s 2003 guilty plea to sexual battery and extortion as evidence of prior crimes, said Mr Pearce.

Tyler and two bodyguards had videotaped themselves engaging in sex acts with Tyler’s hairstylist.

The prosecutor in that case, Sue Bernie, said in 2003 that the woman told investigators that Tyler accused her of stealing 80,000 dollars of his cheques and told her he would not go to police if she did something “degrading”. The woman denied stealing any money, Ms Bernie said.

A letter in court records before Tyler’s sentencing said he paid the woman 350,000 dollars.

He served six years in prison for that conviction, which came the same year he was nominated for two Grammy awards. He also received a nomination in 2001.

Mr Pearce said he does not know what the woman who is now accusing Tyler was allegedly robbed of, but the criminal damage charge accuses him of breaking the band of her watch.

The lawyer also represented Tyler on rape and kidnapping charges that prosecutors in north-west Louisiana dropped in December 2020. Those charges, brought in 2017, had kept Tyler jailed for nearly 18 months before he was released on 3 million dollars bond.

“People keep saying it’s his third time to be charged” with rape, Mr Pearce said, but Tyler pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in Baton Rouge. “And in Caddo Parish, after a grand jury indicted him, they un-indicted him.”

Mystikal told the Associated Press in April 2021 that he used to be “a nasty lil’ rapper” but was now proud of lyrics he could imagine rapping to God.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Jean Wilson is urging others to be aware of the symptoms of lymphoma.
'Don't be fobbed off if you have symptoms': Bruise on Fife mum's arm led…
0
India Arkin appears at an HMV store in Newcastle as part of the launch of its new label 1921 Records (Owen Humphrys/PA)
HMV launches record label as it ‘harks back to its roots’
UK Music urges Government to protect industry from ‘economic storm’ (Liam McBurney/PA)
UK Music urges Government to protect industry from ‘economic storm’
Later… With Jools Holland 30th anniversary show (BBC/PA)
Later… With Jools Holland announces plans to celebrate 30th anniversary
Hugh Dennis and Dara O’Briain have been on BBC Two’s Mock The Week since the programme started (Credit: BBC/Angst/Steve Brown)
Hugh Dennis ‘sad but proud’ as Mock The Week comes to an end
Strictly Come Dancing Anton du Beke (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Anton Du Beke on Strictly Come Dancing’s power to ‘lift everybody up’
Celebrity MasterChef finalists Danny Jones, Lisa Snowdon and Melanie Blatt (BBC/PA)
Celebrity MasterChef finalists discuss their biggest fears ahead of grand finale
Emmerdale is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year (ITV/PA)
Emmerdale announces special hour-long episode to mark 50th anniversary
Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, producers of the James Bond film franchise, have their hands imprinted during a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Bond producers praise 007 team as they cement their handprints in Hollywood
David O Russell and Christian Bale attend the European premiere of Amsterdam at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, London. (Ian West/PA)
Christian Bale reveals he envies the friendship in his new film Amsterdam

More from The Courier

Gary and Lynn on holiday
Locals raise funds for Dundee woman in Turkish hospital as partner reveals 'living nightmare'
The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0

Editor's Picks