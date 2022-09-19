March against monarchy takes place in Dublin By Press Association September 19 2022, 7.45pm The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the sovereign’s orb and sceptre, in the ceremonial procession following her state funeral in London. (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A coffin marked RIP British Empire has been thrown into Dublin’s main city centre river. The incident came during a protest march against the monarchy which took place in the Irish capital on the day that the funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth II took place in London. Anti Imperialist Action Ireland said it was the recreation of an action by former socialist leader James Connolly in Dublin in 1897 during a visit to the city by Queen Victoria. Along the march, a coffin marked "RIP British Empire" was thrown into the Liffey at O'Connell Street, just as James Connolly did in 1897 to protest the visit of Victoria. pic.twitter.com/XPzhOB1x5i— Anti Imperialist Action Ireland (@AIAIreland) September 19, 2022 Irish President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheal Martin were among world leaders who attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London. The march in Dublin on Monday afternoon was described as being “against the grovelling worship of the English Monarchy by the Free State ruling class”. Protesters also objected to the flying of the Irish flag at half mast on the day of the Queen’s funeral. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World 32 pilot whales rescued out of 230 stranded on Australian coast Ukraine swaps Putin ally for scores of Mariupol defenders held by Russia Watching television with a young child can boost their development – study School ‘completely devastated’ after teenager stabbed to death Cloud services competition probe to be launched by Ofcom Art sessions create ‘cheeky banter’ and community among those with dementia Tribunal rejects last surviving Khmer Rouge leader’s appeal in final session Woman to tackle London Marathon again to raise funds for Barnardo’s What the papers say – September 22 Union flag set on fire while Australia marks national day of mourning for Queen More from The Courier Locals raise funds for Dundee woman in Turkish hospital as partner reveals 'living nightmare' The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year 0 Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he… 0 Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags 0 Editor's Picks We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College – here’s what they said Dundee mum’s thanks to fashion designer Hayley Scanlan and sister Holly for MacMillan fundraiser Perth woman who had stroke 40 years ago ‘doesn’t know where I would be’ without support group £10m Home Bargains plan for Dunfermline rejected by councillors – here’s why Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags ‘Don’t be fobbed off if you have symptoms’: Bruise on Fife mum’s arm led to devastating lymphoma diagnosis Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Giant Berryhill solar farm back on after Angus Council overruled Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation Increasing value of used cars boosts Tayside and Fife dealership Peter Vardy