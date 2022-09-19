Man freed after murder conviction featured in Serial podcast thrown out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man freed after murder conviction featured in Serial podcast thrown out

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 9.39pm Updated: September 20 2022, 8.21am
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. A judge has ordered the release of Syed after overturning his conviction for a 1999 murder that was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial.” (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. A judge has ordered the release of Syed after overturning his conviction for a 1999 murder that was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial.” (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

A US judge has ordered the release of a man convicted in 2000 in a murder case that was chronicled in the hit podcast Serial.

At the behest of prosecutors in Baltimore, Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn ordered that Adnan Syed’s conviction for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee be vacated and she approved the release of the 41-year-old who has spent more than two decades behind bars.

Judge Phinn ruled that the state violated its legal obligation to share exculpatory evidence with Mr Syed’s defence.

She ordered him released from custody and placed on home detention with an electronic tag. She also ordered the state to decide whether to seek a new trial date or dismiss the case within 30 days.

“All right Mr Syed, you’re free to join your family,” Judge Phinn said as the hearing ended.

Mr Syed, who always maintained his innocence, received widespread attention in 2014 when the debut season of Serial focused on Ms Lee’s killing and raised doubts about some of the evidence prosecutors used, inspiring countless debates about Mr Syed’s innocence or guilt.

Last week, prosecutors filed a motion saying that a lengthy investigation conducted with the defence had uncovered new evidence that could undermine the 2000 conviction of Mr Syed, who was Ms Lee’s ex-boyfriend.

“I understand how difficult this is, but we need to make sure we hold the correct person accountable,” assistant state’s attorney Becky Feldman told the judge as she described details from the case that undermine the decades-old conviction, including flawed mobile phone data, unreliable witness evidence and and a potentially biased detective.

He was serving a life sentence after he was convicted of strangling the 18-year-old whose body was found buried in a Baltimore park.

The investigation “revealed undisclosed and newly developed information regarding two alternative suspects, as well as unreliable cell phone tower data”, state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office said in a news release last week.

The suspects were known persons at the time of the original investigation, but were not properly ruled out or disclosed to the defence, said prosecutors, who declined to release information about the suspects due to the ongoing investigation.

Maryland Serial Podcast
Adnan Syed (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun/AP)

Prosecutors said they were not asserting that Mr Syed is innocent, but they lacked confidence “in the integrity of the conviction” and recommended he be released on his own recognisance or bail.

The state’s attorney’s office had said if the motion were granted it would effectively put Mr Syed in a new trial status, vacating his convictions, while the case remained active.

He was led into a crowded courtroom in handcuffs on Monday, wearing a white shirt with a tie. He sat next to his lawyer, and his mother and other family representatives were in the room, as was Ms Mosby.

In 2016, a lower court ordered a retrial for Mr Syed on grounds that his lawyer, Cristina Gutierrez, who died in 2004, did not contact an alibi witness and provided ineffective counsel.

After a series of appeals, Maryland’s highest court in 2019 denied a new trial in a 4-3 opinion. The Court of Appeals agreed with a lower court that Mr Syed’s legal counsel was deficient in failing to investigate an alibi witness, but it disagreed that the deficiency prejudiced the case. The court said Mr Syed waived his ineffective counsel claim.

The US Supreme Court declined to review the case in 2019.

The true-crime podcast was the brainchild of longtime radio producer and former Baltimore Sun reporter Sarah Koenig, who spent more than a year digging into Mr Syed’s case and reporting her findings in almost real time in hour-long segments.

The 12-episode podcast won a Peabody Award and was transformative in popularising podcasts for a wide audience.

[[title]]

[[text]]

