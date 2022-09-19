Queen reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Queen reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 10.05pm
The George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel, Windsor (PA)
The George VI Memorial Chapel in St George's Chapel, Windsor (PA)

The Queen has been reunited with her beloved husband the Duke of Edinburgh, interred alongside him in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

The King and the royal family gathered for a private burial service on Monday in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.

The tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel houses the remains of the Queen’s father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.

Queen and Duke of Edinburgh
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were married for more than 70 years (Tim Graham/PA)

When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s – ready to be moved to the memorial chapel when the Queen died.

A statement on the royal family’s official website said: “The Queen was buried together with The Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel.”

The statement said the burial service, which took place at 7.30pm, was conducted by the Dean of Windsor.

A senior palace official had said previously that the service and burial would be “entirely private, given it is a deeply personal family occasion”.

The George VI Memorial Chapel
The George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel (Tim Ockenden/PA)

The central feature of the pale stone memorial chapel annexe, which was added on to the north side of St George’s behind the North Quire Aisle in 1969, is a black stone slab set into the floor.

It is inscribed with “George VI” and “Elizabeth” in gold lettering and accompanied by their years of birth and death.

Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, was cremated and her ashes were initially placed in the Royal Vault, before being moved to the George VI memorial chapel with her parents’ coffins when the Queen Mother died weeks later.

The princess wanted to be cremated because she found the alternative royal burial ground at Frogmore in Windsor Great Park too “gloomy”.

Lady Glenconner, a lifelong friend of the princess, said in 2002 that the princess preferred the memorial chapel.

“She told me that she found Frogmore very gloomy,” Lady Glenconner said. “I think she’d like to be with the late king, which she will now be. There’s room I think for her to be with him now.”

George VI died in 1952, but was first interred in the Royal Vault and moved to the memorial chapel when it was built 17 years later.

