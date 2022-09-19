Virgil van Dijk not haunted by injury nightmare as first major tournament nears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Virgil van Dijk not haunted by injury nightmare as first major tournament nears

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 10.33pm
Virgil van Dijk is due to appear in his first major tournament in November (Nick Potts/PA)
Virgil van Dijk is due to appear in his first major tournament in November (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk insists he is not haunted by his Euro 2020 injury heartbreak as the countdown begins to his first World Cup.

The Netherlands captain, whose country’s failure to qualify for Russia in 2018 followed a similar fate for the European Championship two years previously, has yet to play in a major tournament.

A knee injury in a Merseyside derby in October 2020 meant he missed the Covid-delayed 2020 Euros so, at the age of 31, Qatar could potentially be his one and only chance to feature in a World Cup.

But the Dutchman has no apprehension about the next couple of months and will certainly not be holding back in club matches in an attempt to safeguard his immediate future.

“I can only speak for myself and I wouldn’t worry about me,” said Van Dijk, who will lead his country in Nations League matches against Poland and Belgium over the next week.

“I want to go but to be ready, in my opinion, is not to focus on hopefully not getting injured, it is just to keep playing, get fit, stay fit and get in a good moment.

“If you think about this (getting injured), I think you are going to have issues in my opinion.

“It is just game-by-game and that includes international football. For me it is two games against Poland and Belgium and then it is Brighton, so that will be the focus. I’m not focusing on what is happening in November.”

Van Dijk spent 10 months on the sidelines after a tackle by Everton’s England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford ruptured knee ligaments.

Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool have endured a poor start to the season (Peter Byrne/PA)

He returned for the start of the 2021-22 campaign and, despite concerns over how quickly he would get back to his best, he made an immediate impact and was a key part of the run towards an unprecedented quadruple which saw Liverpool win the FA and Carabao Cups, reach the Champions League final and take the title race to the last 15 minutes of the season.

Liverpool’s start this year has been a stuttering one with two defeats – already half the number they had in 63 matches last season – and three draws in eight games.

The players’ form – including Van Dijk’s – has been sketchy, but the centre-back does not believe the prospect of the World Cup coming mid-season is the reason.

“Not at all, not at all. I can assure you that is definitely not the case,” he added.

“We are not in the situation because of that. I understand, because of the start we had, everyone is looking for ‘Why?’ because the difference (to last season) is too big, but I can assure you that is definitely not one of the reasons.

“You focus on the game at the time and that’s definitely what we’re doing.”

Editor's Picks