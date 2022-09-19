Dozens of firefighters stop supermarket fire spreading to school By Press Association September 19 2022, 11.53pm (Martin Ricket/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More than 70 firefighters are fighting a blaze at a supermarket in Birmingham and have prevented it spreading to a neighbouring school. The fire at the Zeenat Supermarket in Alum Rock Road, Saltley, is active and has spread to flats above the store. West Midlands Fire Service said Thornton Primary School had been kept safe. We have over 70 firefighters dealing with a fire on Alum Rock Road, Saltley. There are multiple road closures, please follow the link for updates https://t.co/cIgSyDk2JA pic.twitter.com/0woVj4eJQT— West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) September 19, 2022 Seventy-nine firefighters were at the scene during the height of the incident, with 12 fire engines and five brigade response vehicles. There are multiple road closures including St Agatha’s Road, Alum Rock railway bridge, Woodhall Road, Bankdale Road, Thornton Road, Washwood Heath Road, Chetwyn Road, Alum Rock Road and Beanie Lane. Investigations are being carried out to determine the cause of the fire. There have been no reported injuries. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World 32 pilot whales rescued out of 230 stranded on Australian coast Ukraine swaps Putin ally for scores of Mariupol defenders held by Russia Watching television with a young child can boost their development – study School ‘completely devastated’ after teenager stabbed to death Cloud services competition probe to be launched by Ofcom Art sessions create ‘cheeky banter’ and community among those with dementia Tribunal rejects last surviving Khmer Rouge leader’s appeal in final session Woman to tackle London Marathon again to raise funds for Barnardo’s What the papers say – September 22 Union flag set on fire while Australia marks national day of mourning for Queen More from The Courier Locals raise funds for Dundee woman in Turkish hospital as partner reveals 'living nightmare' The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year 0 Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he… 0 Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags 0 Editor's Picks We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College – here’s what they said Dundee mum’s thanks to fashion designer Hayley Scanlan and sister Holly for MacMillan fundraiser Perth woman who had stroke 40 years ago ‘doesn’t know where I would be’ without support group £10m Home Bargains plan for Dunfermline rejected by councillors – here’s why Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags ‘Don’t be fobbed off if you have symptoms’: Bruise on Fife mum’s arm led to devastating lymphoma diagnosis Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Giant Berryhill solar farm back on after Angus Council overruled Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation Increasing value of used cars boosts Tayside and Fife dealership Peter Vardy