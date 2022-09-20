What the papers say – September 20 By Press Association September 20 2022, 3.01am What the papers say – September 20 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The front pages capture The Queen’s final journey, as the royal family begins another week of mourning. The Sun, Metro and The Times all have front and back page spreads with images from the service. Tomorrow's Sun: We sent her victorious pic.twitter.com/xaAaG5i3UT— The Sun (@TheSun) September 19, 2022 Tuesday’s Metro #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ixfzwHigtf— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) September 19, 2022 Tuesday’s Times: Carried to her rest #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/zQRRiQbVM5— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) September 19, 2022 The i calls the “end of the Elizabethan age” while the Daily Express says: “God rest our Queen.” The front page of Tuesday's special edition: The end of the Elizabethan age#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/luIcCadmVQ— i newspaper (@theipaper) September 19, 2022 Tuesday's front page: God Rest Our Queen#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/T8WCAzet5K— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 19, 2022 The Daily Star says Her Majesty has been reunited with her late husband, while photographs of her coffin adorn The Independent, The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and Financial Times. Tuesday's front page: Side by side, together, for ever ❤️#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/ZDGDbgraou pic.twitter.com/WDF9nXiWCA— Daily Star (@dailystar) September 19, 2022 Our front page tomorrow @Independent #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xzMo6qTCLO— Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) September 19, 2022 Tuesday’s Guardian: The final farewell #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/omDh2XQWCR— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) September 19, 2022 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'An outpouring of love'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/D32hyw3OkS— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 19, 2022 Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 20 September https://t.co/YtAGNRxwFO pic.twitter.com/JPxv0EjfVm— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 19, 2022 And the Daily Mail accompanies an image of the funeral service inside Westminster Abbey with the text: “Her final journey.” Tuesday’s Daily Mail: Her final journey #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/eM89vOsvLj— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) September 19, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Watching television with a young child can boost their development – study School ‘completely devastated’ after teenager stabbed to death Cloud services competition probe to be launched by Ofcom Art sessions create ‘cheeky banter’ and community among those with dementia Tribunal rejects last surviving Khmer Rouge leader’s appeal in final session Woman to tackle London Marathon again to raise funds for Barnardo’s What the papers say – September 22 Union flag set on fire while Australia marks national day of mourning for Queen Anne to thank armed forces personnel for involvement in the Queen’s funeral Supreme Court justice’s wife agrees to interview with Capitol riots panel More from The Courier The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year 0 Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he… 0 Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags 0 LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans Editor's Picks We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College – here’s what they said Dundee mum’s thanks to fashion designer Hayley Scanlan and sister Holly for MacMillan fundraiser Perth woman who had stroke 40 years ago ‘doesn’t know where I would be’ without support group £10m Home Bargains plan for Dunfermline rejected by councillors – here’s why Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags ‘Don’t be fobbed off if you have symptoms’: Bruise on Fife mum’s arm led to devastating lymphoma diagnosis Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Giant Berryhill solar farm back on after Angus Council overruled Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation Increasing value of used cars boosts Tayside and Fife dealership Peter Vardy