Two dead and thousands left without power after tropical storm lashes Japan

A tropical storm that left two people dead, more than 100 injured and thousands without power across Japan has moved into the Pacific Ocean.

New damage was reported in southern Japan, where Typhoon Nanmadol hit over the weekend before weakening as it moved north.

On Tanegashima island, south of Kyushu island, a wall was damaged at a Japan Aerospace and Exploration Agency’s space centre, the Economy and Industry Ministry said. The extent of damage to the building used for rocket assembly was being assessed.

Two deaths were reported in Miyazaki prefecture on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu on Monday, when the storm was more powerful, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

One was a man was found in a car sunk in a flooded farm in Miyakonojo town, while the other was found underneath a landslide in Mimata.

One person was missing in the western prefecture of Hiroshima, and 115 others were injured across western Japan, the agency said.

Most of injuries were minor, with people falling down in the rainstorm, hit by shards of broken windows or flying objects.

Rescuers conduct a search operation at the site of a landslide in Mimata, Miyazaki prefecture (Kyodo News/AP)

More than 130,000 homes, most of them in the Kyushu region, were still without power on Tuesday morning, according to the Economy and Industry Ministry. Many convenience stores were at one point closed and some distribution of supplies has been delayed.

Most transportation returned to normal on Tuesday when commuters returned to work after a three-day weekend. Bullet trains and most ground transportation resumed operation, but dozens of flights were grounded in north-eastern Japan.

The tropical storm has headed out to the Pacific Ocean off the northern Japanese coast, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Tuesday.