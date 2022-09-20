Rail chaos which ruined mourners’ journeys continues for second day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rail chaos which ruined mourners’ journeys continues for second day

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 7.37am Updated: September 20 2022, 7.55am
Disruption to train services which caused thousands of mourners to miss the Queen’s funeral will continue until noon on Tuesday, passengers were warned (Network Rail/PA)
Disruption to train services which caused thousands of mourners to miss the Queen’s funeral will continue until noon on Tuesday, passengers were warned.

Network Rail said work to fix damaged overhead electric wires affecting services at Paddington, west London is ongoing.

Services run by Great Western Railway, Heathrow Express and the Elizabeth line are affected.

The damage to wires near Hayes and Harlington station caused all lines to and from Paddington to be blocked from 6.30am on Monday, causing severe disruption for mourners travelling to London and Windsor in Berkshire.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Members of the public looking at the travel boards in Paddington Station as journeys were disrupted for mourners attempting to travel to the Queen’s funeral (Margaret Davis/PA)

Some resorted to watching funeral proceedings on their mobiles as they were stuck on trains and platforms.

Many passengers were advised to change trains at Reading, leading to long queues of people at the station on Monday night.

In an update issued on Tuesday morning, National Rail Enquiries said: “No trains are able to run between Heathrow Airport/West Drayton and London Paddington.

“We anticipate disruption will continue until 12pm.

“Passengers are strongly advised only to travel if necessary and to please check before you travel.”

Staff at Reading station ordered taxis for some passengers travelling long distances on Monday amid a limited number of departing trains, with some people being taken as far as Birmingham by car.

One woman, who was visibly distressed by the disruption and the prospect of getting stuck hours from home on her own overnight, said her journey in and out of London on Monday was set to total around 10 hours as opposed to the usual three, resulting in her missing the Queen’s funeral and procession which she had intended to see.

Another passenger, who asked not to be named, said: “The communication has been diabolical.

“People have been told to get off trains that were actually running and change services to get to different destinations, only to find that those trains were then cancelled.

“There doesn’t seem to have been any forward thinking as to what would happen in the evening, despite the problems going on all day.”

Monday saw one of the UK’s biggest transport operations as mourners descended on London and Windsor.

National Highways lifted roadworks and suspended planned motorway closures across England.

Around 250 extra train services ran, including some overnight from London.

