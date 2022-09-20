Tributes to ‘caring’ teenager at centre of murder probe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The mother of a teenager at the centre of a murder inquiry said he was a “lovely lad with a good heart”.

Callum Riley, 17, was found with serious injuries in Atholl Drive in Heywood, Rochdale, on Saturday morning and died shortly afterwards.

A number of people are been questioned in custody over his death.

On Monday, his parents issued tributes to Callum via Greater Manchester Police.

His mother Tracy said: “Callum was a strong and caring young man, loved so deeply by his family, friends and his girlfriend. His love for his mother and his brothers was immeasurable.

“A lovely lad, with a good heart, protective of his family and always the best of intentions. Stolen away from us far too young in life. He will be forever missed, and remembered with love. Life will never be the same again. ”

The teenager’s father, Chris, said: “Callum was a much-loved son, brother and uncle. He was a loving, caring young man who never failed to make us laugh. He will be sadly missed by us all. In death as you were in life, unforgettable.”

Three men, aged 18, 25 and 33, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 23-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Anyone with information can contact police on 0161 856 3400, quoting 723 17/09/22, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.