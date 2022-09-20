Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson replaces Kalvin Phillips in England squad By Press Association September 20 2022, 9.09am Updated: September 20 2022, 9.37am Jordan Henderson is back in the England squad (nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Jordan Henderson has joined up with the England squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany. The Football Association confirmed on Tuesday morning that the Liverpool captain has replaced Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who will undergo surgery on a shoulder problem. Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last three games due to a hamstring injury. Kalvin Phillips will miss England’s Nations League games against Italy and Germany (Martin Rickett/PA) England face Italy in Milan on Friday, before hosting Germany at Wembley next Monday. The Germany fixture is a final game for Gareth Southgate’s players before England begin their World Cup campaign against Iran in November. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Can Leeds stun St Helens? Super League Grand Final talking points Football rumours: Manchester United gain ground in race for Jude Bellingham On This Day in 2018 – Anthony Joshua beats Alexander Povetkin to defend belts Steve Clarke never lost faith Scotland goal would come despite missed chances Two-goal Lyndon Dykes praises Scotland staff for tactical tweaks against Ukraine He’s made us feel like winners – Matt Doherty reveals Antonio Conte effect He always says stuff about me! – Jack Grealish laughs off Graeme Souness jibes Jordan Henderson to think twice about taking his family to the World Cup Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon reaping benefits of Antonio Conte’s training regime Dion Charles confident he can solve Northern Ireland’s goalscoring problem More from The Courier Locals raise funds for Dundee woman in Turkish hospital as partner reveals 'living nightmare' The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year 0 Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he… 0 Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags 0 Editor's Picks We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College – here’s what they said Dundee mum’s thanks to fashion designer Hayley Scanlan and sister Holly for MacMillan fundraiser Perth woman who had stroke 40 years ago ‘doesn’t know where I would be’ without support group £10m Home Bargains plan for Dunfermline rejected by councillors – here’s why Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags ‘Don’t be fobbed off if you have symptoms’: Bruise on Fife mum’s arm led to devastating lymphoma diagnosis Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Giant Berryhill solar farm back on after Angus Council overruled Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation Increasing value of used cars boosts Tayside and Fife dealership Peter Vardy