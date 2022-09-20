NHS consultants urged to charge at least £250 per hour for overnight shifts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

NHS consultants urged to charge at least £250 per hour for overnight shifts

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 10.09am
The British Medical Association (BMA) has come under fire for urging NHS consultants to charge at least £250 per hour for overnight shifts (PA)
The British Medical Association (BMA) has come under fire for urging NHS consultants to charge at least £250 per hour for overnight shifts (PA)

The British Medical Association (BMA) has come under fire for urging NHS consultants to charge at least £250 per hour for overnight shifts.

In the summer, the BMA published a “rate card” guide for NHS consultants in England on how much to charge their employers for non-contractual work.

It said consultants should charge a minimum of £150 per hour for extra work on weekdays from 7am to 7pm, £200 for 7pm to 11pm weekdays, and £250 per overnight hour from 11pm to 7am.

Weekends from 7am to 11pm should be charged at £200 per hour as a minimum.

Some NHS trust leaders have spoken anonymously to the Health Service Journal (HSJ), which first reported the story.

One trust chief executive, whose consultants had not asked for more money, said: “The BMA appear to be operating like football agents and pushing up the rates based on their own egos rather than their members’ wishes.”

Another NHS boss said: “I think it’s misjudged. The optics of people on six-figure salaries asking for many, many multiples of their hourly rate when many of their colleagues are doing the same but for time and half or double time, especially during a ‘cost-of-living’ crisis, are very poor.”

But Dr Vishal Sharma, BMA consultants committee chairman, defended the plan, saying the biggest limiting factor to NHS recovery was “chronic workforce shortages”.

He added: “With the NHS as overstretched and understaffed as it is, NHS trusts are repeatedly asking consultants to do more and more work on top of their normal working hours, which as well as regular overtime at standard rates of pay often includes many unpaid hours of work on top of that.

“Consultants have had enough of being overworked, underpaid and undervalued in this way.

“The most recent pay cut comes on the back of a fall in take-home pay of 34.9% in real terms for the average consultant since 2008/9. The NHS is in crisis with almost 11,000 medical vacancies.

“Even more worryingly, over six in 10 doctors are suffering stress and work-related anxiety, half wish to reduce their hours and 20% are considering leaving the NHS.

“Instead of addressing these chronic staffing shortages, NHS trusts are forcing consultants to take on more and more work outside of their contracts.

“We are clear that this is unsustainable and a driving force behind the exhaustion and burnout senior doctors are experiencing.”

The BMA said there is “currently wide variation in rates for overtime work” across the country and many trusts are working “to suppress pay for this extra-contractual work”.

Dr Sharma said: “The BMA is clear that many of these rates of pay do not adequately reflect the skills, experience and responsibility of consultants.

“The BMA’s rate card has been developed to address this and to ensure that NHS trusts adopt a fairer and more consistent approach to overtime pay. The rate card has been based on rates already offered in parts of the country to reflect the market value of consultants’ work.

“As well as suggesting rates of pay for extra work, the rate card has been specifically designed to address high levels of burnout by ensuring that consultants who take on this additional work can instead receive time off in lieu.

“For too long the NHS has run on the goodwill of its staff and it must stop.”

One trust chief executive told the HSJ the rate card represented “the biggest threat to (their trust’s) elective recovery”, while another boss said it was an “absolute hostage situation”.

However, other trusts told the journal their consultants had not made any demands for more money despite the rate card being widely publicised among consultant bodies.

NHS Employers chief executive, Danny Mortimer, told HSJ: “The unilateral intervention of the main medical trade union to seek to push out the premium even further ahead of that already paid has been met with concern by our members.

“The overwhelming majority are not minded to agree to the BMA’s demands, not least because of the much lower overtime rates available to other staff groups.”

However, Mr Mortimer added: “Our members do however absolutely recognise the substantive and very real concerns of senior doctors about the potential impact of pension growth and taxation.

“The Government acted four years ago to alter annual allowance taxation, and we believe that abandoning its application to public sector pensions would be a sensible long-term action.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

(Alamy)
Watching television with a young child can boost their development – study
(Dave Thompson/PA)
School ‘completely devastated’ after teenager stabbed to death
A probe into the dominance of technology titans Amazon, Microsoft and Google in cloud services is being launched by watchdog Ofcom to check on the strength of competition in the sector.
Cloud services competition probe to be launched by Ofcom
Stained glass effect flowers (Tapestry Care UK/Toni Peers/PA)
Art sessions create ‘cheeky banter’ and community among those with dementia
Cambodia’s UN-backed Khmer Rouge tribunal has rejected the genocide conviction appeal by the communist group’s last surviving leader in what is expected to be the special court’s final session (Nhet Sok Heng/Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia/AP)
Tribunal rejects last surviving Khmer Rouge leader’s appeal in final session
Daryl Hewlett, Nadine Brower, her father Eddie and her sons Blake, 16 and Zaine, 13 (Nadine Brower/PA)
Woman to tackle London Marathon again to raise funds for Barnardo’s
What the papers say – September 22 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 22
The Union Jack was set on fire as Australia marked a national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II (Mark Baker/AP)
Union flag set on fire while Australia marks national day of mourning for Queen
The Princess Royal will thank members of the armed forces who were involved in the Queen’s funeral during a visit to Portsmouth Naval Base and St Omer Barracks, Aldershot (James Manning/PA)
Anne to thank armed forces personnel for involvement in the Queen’s funeral
Conservative activist Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the January 6 2021 insurrection (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Supreme Court justice’s wife agrees to interview with Capitol riots panel

More from The Courier

Gary and Lynn on holiday
Locals raise funds for Dundee woman in Turkish hospital as partner reveals 'living nightmare'
The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0

Editor's Picks