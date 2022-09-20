Elton John to perform at the White House on Friday By Press Association September 20 2022, 3.01pm Updated: September 20 2022, 3.05pm Elton John (Suzan Moore/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The White House will become a concert venue on Friday evening when Elton John performs. The event is called A Night When Hope and History Rhyme, a reference to a poem by Seamus Heaney that President Joe Biden often quotes. The performance on the South Lawn is being organised with A+E Networks and the History Channel. Jill and Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP) According to the White House, the audience will include teachers, nurses, students, gay rights advocates and others. Mr Biden and first lady Jill Biden are also scheduled to speak. Workers have been erecting a large stage on the South Lawn to prepare for the concert. James Taylor performs on the South Lawn of the White House (Andrew Harnik/AP) Although stars like Sir Elton had steered clear of the White House while Donald Trump was in office, Mr Biden has occasionally featured musical guests. Most recently, James Taylor played a few songs at last week’s event commemorating the passage of legislation that tackles prescription drug prices, climate change and other issues. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Lifestyle Stephen Graham to star in TV drama chronicling foiled terror plot to kill MP Brad Pitt and Nick Cave make surprise art debut in Finland Love Islander Jacques O’Neill offered way back into rugby league Holly and Phillip address backlash over lying in state queue on This Morning Government reviewing ‘business case’ for privatising C4 – Culture Secretary Robbie Williams on Glastonbury 2023 legends slot: ‘I’d like to do that’ Simon Cowell: I wouldn’t be here today if not for Kelly Clarkson’s success Man freed after murder conviction featured in Serial podcast thrown out Artist behind portrait of Queen paints her funeral procession Sandra Oh ‘proud to represent Canada’ at Queen’s state funeral More from The Courier Flats plan for historic Brechin pub A fresh take on The Marriage of Figaro set for Dundee Driver smashes into railing during hit-and-run outside Dundee school - but leaves number plate… 0 MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee United fans who chanted about Queen’s death will one day feel… 0 Perth slaughterhouse greenhouse gas leak is 'second largest' in Europe New 20mph speed limits imposed on Dunfermline streets 0