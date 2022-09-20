Ellie Cardwell determined to learn from Commonwealth Games disappointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ellie Cardwell determined to learn from Commonwealth Games disappointment

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 3.25pm
Ellie Cardwell was one of the success stories of England’s Commonwealth Games campaign (Jacob King/PA)
Ellie Cardwell was one of the success stories of England’s Commonwealth Games campaign (Jacob King/PA)

Ellie Cardwell says her England netball team-mates are determined to learn from their Commonwealth Games disappointment as they prepare to return to the court against Uganda early next month.

The 27-year-old was one of the plus points of an exciting but ultimately fruitless campaign in Birmingham, as the hosts’ bid to retain the title they so memorably won on the Gold Coast in 2018 petered out at the semi-final stage.

With a number of her established team-mates being rested, Cardwell will assume extra responsibility as one of the leaders of an inexperienced squad for the three-match series against the She-Cranes, before the big guns return for a daunting end-of-year series in Australia.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Ten
Ellie Cardwell will be part of an inexperienced England team to face Uganda (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cardwell told the PA news agency: “It was a quite hard time after the Commonwealth Games because I didn’t think the disappointment of what happened would hit me quite as hard as it did.

“Over the years we have become far more confident of our ability to perform on the top stage and come away with medals, and that was what made it so disappointing this time.

“I took some time away and really reflected on it, and now we’ve come back into camp, talked it through and come together with a real focus on the series ahead and ultimately next year’s World Cup.”

England face Uganda, who scored a surprise win over South Africa in Birmingham, on October 5 in Nottingham before a double-header in London the following weekend. Subsequently, stars like Helen Housby, Jo Harten and Geva Mentor will rejoin the squad for the three-match series against the Diamonds.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Ten
England missed out on a bronze medal in Birmingham (Mike Egerton/PA)

For England coach Jess Thirlby, a first trip Down Under since 2018 represents the ideal opportunity to shrug off the disappointment of Birmingham and restore momentum before a big year in 2023.

“We returned to camp for the first time last week and we have been reflective in that we are keen to bring the learnings from that Commonwealth Games journey, and how we can use these opportunities to be even stronger in our World Cup campaign,” said Thirlby.

“To have these opportunities against world-class teams so soon is great, because it really focuses the mind, and allows us to get out there and test things with the World Cup in mind.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Luke Wood took three wickets on his debut against Pakistan (David Davies/PA)
Debutant Luke Wood takes three wickets as England restrict Pakistan total
England women enter the World Cup as favourites (Zac Goodwin/PA)
We’ve got to win it – Simon Middleton admits only World Cup glory will…
Roberto De Zerbi has taken over at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Pep Guardiola ‘very happy’ Roberto De Zerbi chose to take over at Brighton
Ivan Toney, centre, is in line for his England debut (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ivan Toney vows not to let World Cup chance go by after first England…
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is hoping to get the better of Scotland counterpart Steve Clarke for a second time (Brian Lawless/PA)
Stephen Kenny urges Ireland to forget big win over Scotland ahead of rematch
Rangers were recently the subject of American interest (Will Matthews./PA)
Rangers’ directors and investors are on the same page when it comes to ownership
Chris Mepham wants Wales to finish their Nations League campaign with a flourish ahead of the World Cup in Qatar (David Davies/PA)
Chris Mepham: Nations League games important for Wales ahead of World Cup
Russia have been excluded from qualification for Euro 2024 (Ian Rutherford/PA)
UEFA confirms Russia’s exclusion from Euro 2024 qualifying draw
John Bennett, centre, has defended the Rangers board’s strategy (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers are not hoarding cash – John Bennett defends board’s transfer strategy
Manchester United overpaid to the tune of 33m euros to sign Antony from Ajax, according to a new study assessing players’ transfer values (Martin Rickett/PA)
Man United’s £77m overspend on Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro revealed

More from The Courier

The Old Bolag in the centre of Brechin. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Flats plan for historic Brechin pub
Mozart's The Marriage Of Figaro has been given an English language makeover.
A fresh take on The Marriage of Figaro set for Dundee
The number plate was left outside Blackness Primary School.
Driver smashes into railing during hit-and-run outside Dundee school - but leaves number plate…
0
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Martel Maxwell Dundee United fans column Picture shows; Dundee United fans at Ibrox. A. Ibrox. Supplied by SNS/DCT Media Date; 20/09/2022
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee United fans who chanted about Queen’s death will one day feel…
0
Beef carcases at ABP in Perth
Perth slaughterhouse greenhouse gas leak is 'second largest' in Europe
A 20mph zone sign.
New 20mph speed limits imposed on Dunfermline streets
0