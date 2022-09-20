Floral tributes for Queen to be composted and used in Royal Parks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Floral tributes for Queen to be composted and used in Royal Parks

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 4.01pm Updated: September 20 2022, 4.45pm
The floral tribute area in Green Park, London (Gina Kalsi/PA)
The floral tribute area in Green Park, London (Gina Kalsi/PA)

Floral tributes to the Queen will be composted and given a new lease of life in planting projects throughout the Royal Parks.

It is expected that work to remove items laid by the public will begin on Monday, a week after the state funeral, and will continue for seven days.

Visitors will still be able to lay tributes but blooms which have already deteriorated will be moved to the Hyde Park nursery.

Once taken away, any remaining packaging, cards and labels will be removed, before the plant material is composted in Kensington Gardens.

Sue Tovey at the floral tribute area in Green Park, London
Sue Tovey at the floral tribute area in Green Park, London (Gina Kalsi/PA)

The compost will then be used on landscaping projects and shrubberies across the Royal Parks.

Sue Tovey, 57, from North Wales, travelled to the tribute site in Green Park to leave flowers with her husband and her granddaughter.

Commenting on the compost plans, she said: “I think it’s amazing because so many people have brought things down and I love how they’ve gotten rid of all the Cellophane and actually just got the bouquets. It’s beautiful, really moving isn’t it?”

Mrs Tovey said her three-year-old granddaughter loves the Queen, and that her favourite song is the national anthem.

Belinda Barber, 56, from Huntingdon, left flowers at the Green Park tribute site.

She said: “We’re all gardeners anyway so it’s a lovely touch that this will go and get used in Royal Parks, which is fantastic. There’s going to be a lot of compost here I would’ve thought.”

Sharon Warner, a 52-year-old property administrator from Enfield, London, travelled to the tribute area in Green Park with her mother.

Sue Robinson, left, and daughter Sharon Warner at the floral tribute area in Green Park, London
Sue Robinson, left, and daughter Sharon Warner at the floral tribute area in Green Park, London (Gina Kalsi/PA)

Ms Warner said: “Yeah, it’s an amazing feeling the fact that they think about it in advance of what they’re going to do to benefit all of this, because it will be lovely for it to be reused.”

Her mother, Sue Robinson, 75, from Barnet in London, said: “The planning that’s gone into this is just amazing, so that’s great to hear that.”

In terms of other tributes, a spokesperson for the Royal Parks said: “Our priority at the moment is to manage the huge volume of flowers and tributes that are being left in the Green Park Floral Tribute Garden.

“We will store any teddies and artefacts that have been left and will work closely with our partners to agree what we do with them over the next few months with discretion and sensitivity.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

In this Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, a police motorcycle is burning during a protest of the death of a young woman who had been detained for violating the country’s conservative dress code, in downtown Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)
Three killed in unrest over death of Iranian woman held by morality police
Molly Russell’s father Ian Russell (centre), mother Janet Russell (right) and her sister (left) arrive at Barnet Coroner’s Court, north London (PA)
Coroner has ‘not forgotten’ Molly Russell’s family as quest for answers delayed
This photo provided by Washington County, Arkansas shows Douglas Ramsey. Officials say Ramsey, a vegan food products company executive has been charged with felony battery and making a terroristic after a fracas outside a football game in which he’s accused of biting a man’s nose. Ramsey, Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer, is accused in the road rage attack outside Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, game in Fayetteville between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears. (Washington County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office via AP)
Vegan food firm executive accused of biting man’s nose in fight
Debris and soot cover the floor of a middle school in Let Yet Kone village in Tabayin township in the Sagaing region of Myanmar on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, the day after an air strike hit the school. The attack killed a number of adults and children, according to a school administrator and volunteers assisting displaced people. (AP Photo)
Myanmar’s military government denies carrying out deadly air attack on school
Ivan Toney, centre, is in line for his England debut (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ivan Toney vows not to let World Cup chance go by after first England…
A High Court judge has granted an injunction to block protests against HS2 (PA)
Injunction granted to block protests along entire planned HS2 route
The Queen’s two corgis, Muick and Sandy, are seen during the Ceremonial Procession through Windsor Castle to a Committal Service at St George’s Chapel (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Queen’s corgis will understand emotion of missing the monarch, says dog expert
(PA)
Man appears in court over Queen’s coffin incident in Westminster Hall
Well-wishers view floral tributes at Windsor Castle in Berkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Mourners leave floral tributes to the Queen at Windsor Castle
Russia have been excluded from qualification for Euro 2024 (Ian Rutherford/PA)
UEFA confirms Russia’s exclusion from Euro 2024 qualifying draw

More from The Courier

The Old Bolag in the centre of Brechin. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Flats plan for historic Brechin pub
Mozart's The Marriage Of Figaro has been given an English language makeover.
A fresh take on The Marriage of Figaro set for Dundee
The number plate was left outside Blackness Primary School.
Driver smashes into railing during hit-and-run outside Dundee school - but leaves number plate…
0
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Martel Maxwell Dundee United fans column Picture shows; Dundee United fans at Ibrox. A. Ibrox. Supplied by SNS/DCT Media Date; 20/09/2022
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee United fans who chanted about Queen’s death will one day feel…
0
Beef carcases at ABP in Perth
Perth slaughterhouse greenhouse gas leak is 'second largest' in Europe
A 20mph zone sign.
New 20mph speed limits imposed on Dunfermline streets
0