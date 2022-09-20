Ivan Toney vows not to let World Cup chance go by after first England call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ivan Toney vows not to let World Cup chance go by after first England call-up

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 5.11pm
Ivan Toney, centre, is in line for his England debut (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ivan Toney, centre, is in line for his England debut (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ivan Toney took the road less travelled to the top but “never doubted” his England opportunity would come, with the Brentford striker vowing to seize his chance to make the World Cup.

A product of the Northampton youth set-up, Toney spent loan stints at Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Scunthorpe and Wigan having failed to make the breakthrough after joining Newcastle.

He left St James’ Park permanently for Peterborough in 2018 and a goal-laden spell there saw him join Brentford two years later – a move that has gone better than either party could have dreamt of as he stands to become the club’s first England international since Leslie Smith in 1939.

The 26-year-old helped the Bees to promotion in his first campaign and five league goals at the start of this season led Gareth Southgate to include the uncapped frontman in England’s final camp before Qatar.

“It’s so surreal to be sitting here in an England top,” said Toney, who was still playing in League One just over two years ago.

“It’s such a privilege and it’s massive for me and my family, and also my club.

“I think nobody’s been called up (from Brentford) since 1939 or something like that, so it’s a big achievement and I’m very proud of it and hopefully I can make the most of it.”

Asked if he could have foreseen playing for England during his time the Football League, he said: “Never doubted it. I feel like I had full confidence in myself.

“I feel like you’ve just got to keep working hard and it makes it that much sweeter when you do get the chance.

“I never played for any of the other age groups, so going straight to the senior squad is a big achievement and I’m very proud of it. I wouldn’t have wanted it to go any other way.”

Toney could have been representing Jamaica had things played out differently 18 months ago – a time when the striker’s focus on Brentford’s play-off hopes meant he put his international future on the back burner.

That talk “kind of fizzled out” as his dreams of representing England increased following promotion, leading to a potentially timely run to the line given the World Cup looms large in November.

“This is my opportunity now,” Toney said. “I’ve got to take it with both hands and I’m excited. I’m confident for it and very hungry.

“I’ve been working for this moment and here it is now, so I’m not going to let it go by me by any means.

Ivan Toney, right, celebrates scoring for Brentford against Leicester
Ivan Toney, right, celebrates scoring for Brentford against Leicester (Richard Sellers/PA)

“So, I’m going to take it with both hands and hopefully I can make the most of this opportunity I have.”

Toney will hope to make his international debut in the Nations League matches against Italy or Germany and deliver a special moment for his friends and family.

“The sacrifices my mum has made, and my dad and my sisters – everybody around me from the early stages,” Toney said.

“My sister went to uni, she used to take me to football and do her uni work while she’s waiting for me and then take me home, whilst my dad and my mum were working.

“My mum played a massive part, making me dinner and making sure I was eating and not her.

“She played her part massively and also my dad taking me everywhere in the country, whether it be to trials here or there. My other sister came to football all the time and the fact everybody has played their part makes it a bit sweeter here now in an England top representing my country.

Ivan Toney
Ivan Toney speaks to the media at St George’s Park (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It’s not just me who has done this. Everybody around me has played a massive part and I can’t thank them enough really.”

Toney’s dad, Ivan Sr, was “bibbing the horn for ages” in celebration of his son’s first call-up, with mum Lisa screaming down the phone she normally sends words of encouragement on.

“She messages me before every game, ‘be a beast on the pitch, put your body around, be a presence on the pitch’ – and I have certainly done that,” Toney added.

“They say to leave the ref alone because I like to get in their ear and give them a bit.

“They have all played their part and helped me to become the player I am today and I just can’t thank them enough. This is a massive step in my career now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Luke Wood took three wickets on his debut against Pakistan (David Davies/PA)
Debutant Luke Wood takes three wickets as England restrict Pakistan total
England women enter the World Cup as favourites (Zac Goodwin/PA)
We’ve got to win it – Simon Middleton admits only World Cup glory will…
Roberto De Zerbi has taken over at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Pep Guardiola ‘very happy’ Roberto De Zerbi chose to take over at Brighton
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is hoping to get the better of Scotland counterpart Steve Clarke for a second time (Brian Lawless/PA)
Stephen Kenny urges Ireland to forget big win over Scotland ahead of rematch
Rangers were recently the subject of American interest (Will Matthews./PA)
Rangers’ directors and investors are on the same page when it comes to ownership
Chris Mepham wants Wales to finish their Nations League campaign with a flourish ahead of the World Cup in Qatar (David Davies/PA)
Chris Mepham: Nations League games important for Wales ahead of World Cup
Russia have been excluded from qualification for Euro 2024 (Ian Rutherford/PA)
UEFA confirms Russia’s exclusion from Euro 2024 qualifying draw
John Bennett, centre, has defended the Rangers board’s strategy (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers are not hoarding cash – John Bennett defends board’s transfer strategy
Manchester United overpaid to the tune of 33m euros to sign Antony from Ajax, according to a new study assessing players’ transfer values (Martin Rickett/PA)
Man United’s £77m overspend on Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro revealed
The Monaco Grand Prix will remain on the F1 calendar (David Davies/PA)
Monaco to stay on Formula One calendar as 24 races confirmed for next year

More from The Courier

The Old Bolag in the centre of Brechin. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Flats plan for historic Brechin pub
Mozart's The Marriage Of Figaro has been given an English language makeover.
A fresh take on The Marriage of Figaro set for Dundee
The number plate was left outside Blackness Primary School.
Driver smashes into railing during hit-and-run outside Dundee school - but leaves number plate…
0
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Martel Maxwell Dundee United fans column Picture shows; Dundee United fans at Ibrox. A. Ibrox. Supplied by SNS/DCT Media Date; 20/09/2022
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee United fans who chanted about Queen’s death will one day feel…
0
Beef carcases at ABP in Perth
Perth slaughterhouse greenhouse gas leak is 'second largest' in Europe
A 20mph zone sign.
New 20mph speed limits imposed on Dunfermline streets
0