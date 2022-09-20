Marilyn Manson sex assault investigation goes to prosecutors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marilyn Manson sex assault investigation goes to prosecutors

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 7.39pm
Marilyn Manson(PA)
Marilyn Manson(PA)

Detectives have handed the results of their 19-month investigation into sexual assault allegations against Marilyn Manson to prosecutors, who will consider whether to file criminal charges, authorities said.

Investigators from the the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department gave the case of the 53-year-old rocker, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, to the District Attorney’s Office on Monday.

A statement on the hand-off gave no new details on the investigation, but the sheriff’s department previously said detectives were investigating sexual assault and domestic violence allegations dating from 2009 to 2011 that took place in West Hollywood, where Manson lived at the time.

Manson’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but his attorney has called the allegations “provably false”.

The MET Gala 2018 – New York
Evan Rachel Wood (Ian West/PA)

The investigation included a November search of Manson’s home, where media devices and other items were seized.

Authorities have not identified the women involved, but several have publicly alleged that they were physically, sexually and emotionally abused by Manson around the time of the incidents under investigation, and some have civil filed lawsuits.

They include Game Of Thrones actor Esme Bianco, whose attorney said she also gave interviews to law enforcement.

Manson is himself suing his former fiancee, Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood, whose February 2021 Instagram post alleging he had “horrifically abused me for years” set off the wave of public allegations against him.

The suit calls her assault allegations fabricated, and said she and another woman used false pretences including a phony letter from the FBI to convince other women to come forward.

Wood’s attorneys said in court documents that the suit is meritless, and an example of the retaliation he long threatened Wood with if she spoke out about his abuse.

Manson emerged as a musical star in the mid-1990s, known as much for courting public controversy as for hit songs like The Beautiful People and hit album’s like 1996’s Antichrist Superstar and 1998’s Mechanical Animals.

