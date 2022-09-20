Queen’s name inscribed on to chapel stone alongside those of parents and Philip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s name inscribed on to chapel stone alongside those of parents and Philip

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 10.31pm
The Queen’s name has been inscribed on the ledger stone where she is buried in St George’s Chapel (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Queen’s name has been inscribed on the ledger stone where she is buried in St George’s Chapel (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Queen’s name has been inscribed alongside her mother’s, father’s and husband’s on the ledger stone in the Windsor chapel where she is buried.

The late monarch was laid to rest together with the Duke of Edinburgh on Monday evening in a private service attended by the King and the royal family, which followed her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in Windsor.

Buckingham Palace said the inscription on the ledger stone in the George VI Memorial Chapel now has the names of the Queen, her parents and Philip, along with their years of birth and death.

The stone, which is new, has replaced the black stone slab set into the floor which had featured the names George VI and Elizabeth in gold lettering.

The George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel, Windsor
The old stone at George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel, Windsor (Tim Ockenden/PA)

The fresh stone now contains, in list form, “George VI 1895-1952” and “Elizabeth 1900-2002” followed by a metal Garter Star, and then “Elizabeth II 1926-2022” and “Philip 1921-2021”.

All four royals were members of the Order of the Garter, which has St George’s Chapel as its spiritual home.

When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s, ready to be moved to the memorial chapel – a pale stone annexe added on to the north side of the building behind the North Quire Aisle in 1969 – when the Queen died.

The Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, was cremated and her ashes were initially placed in the Royal Vault, before being moved to the George VI memorial chapel with her parents’ coffins when the Queen Mother died weeks later.

Windsor Castle is currently closed to the public and will reopen on September 29.

Charles is believed to have flown to Scotland on Tuesday with the Queen Consort to grieve privately, as the royal family continues its period of mourning for the Queen.

He and Camilla were pictured in a vehicle which arrived at RAF Northolt, reportedly bound for Balmoral – the estate on which the King’s Scottish home of Birkhall is located.

Charles decreed on September 9, the day after the Queen died following her 70-year reign, that a period of mourning would be observed until seven days after the funeral.

Members of the royal family are not expected to carry out official engagements, and flags at royal residences will remain at half-mast until 8am after the final day of royal mourning.

They have been left bereft by the death of their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and at times their grief was palpable, with Charles looking emotional and close to tears at the state funeral.

He had travelled extensively in the days after his mother’s death, as he toured the UK in his role as the nation’s new monarch.

No date has been fixed for his coronation, but it is expected that, in line with royal precedent and due to the large amount of planning involved, there will be at least several months until Charles’s crowning.

In a reflection of the outpouring of love and grief since the Queen’s death, it is estimated that around a quarter of a million people paid their respects in person by viewing her coffin as it lay in state in London.

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said on Tuesday that her department was still “crunching the numbers” as to how many people had queued for hours to process past the coffin at Westminster Hall, but that she believed it was around 250,000.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said it would set out the final number “in due course”.

St John Ambulance said that, together with London Ambulance Service – both of which helped during the national period of mourning, including caring for those in long queues to see the coffin – it had treated more than 2,000 people and taken around 200 of them to hospital, mainly due to existing health conditions, trips, slips and falls.

