Sleep quality more important than duration to stay healthy, research suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Sleep quality more important than duration to stay healthy, research suggests

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 12.04am
People can stay healthier by sleeping ‘well not long’, scientists say (Alamy/PA)
People can stay healthier by sleeping ‘well not long’, scientists say (Alamy/PA)

Experiencing good quality sleep is more important than getting the recommended seven to nine hours when it comes to keeping illnesses at bay, a study suggests.

New research has found that people who do not get quality sleep or enough sleep are nearly three times as likely to fall ill with colds, flu and other respiratory diseases such as Covid-19.

But it also showed good quality sleep can effectively make up for sleeping less than the recommended amount, when it comes to bolstering the immune system to help fight viral infections.

Professor Neil Walsh, of Liverpool John Moores University, said his team’s findings – published in the journal Sleep – “change the way we should think about sleep and health”.

The lead researcher told the PA news agency: “Sleep is important for mental and physical health, including our ability to fight infection.

“The National Sleep Foundation recommends adults get seven-to-nine hours sleep each night.

“Yet many of us restrict our sleep to make way for our busy lives – for example, we regularly restrict our sleep when we get up early for our weekday commitments.

“But when you restrict your sleep, you are not necessarily going to be more likely to get sick – it really depends on your quality.”

In a first-of-a-kind study, the scientists followed 1,318 new recruits to the military for 12 weeks.

Their work involved tracking the participants’ sleep patterns and health in the weeks before training and after joining the military, where they had to follow strict wake-up routines.

On average, the participants were found to sleep two hours less during military training than civilian life.

However, the researchers noted that more than half of those with sleep restriction rated their sleep as good quality.

Recruits who reported sleep restriction during training were nearly three times as likely to suffer with respiratory infection, according to the team.

This was after taking into account factors that influence these types of illnesses, such as the time of the year and smoking.

However, the researchers found that sleep restriction only increased infection among those reporting poor sleep quality, while good sleep quality protected against respiratory illnesses, despite the shorter duration.

Prof Walsh told PA: “There are two very key messages here: firstly that restricted sleep patterns can result in more frequent illness, and secondly and more surprisingly, that sleeping well can trump sleeping long in terms of our immunity to illness.

“That is an extremely useful message in our hectic world where sleep is often sacrificed for other pursuits.”

Based on the findings, Prof Walsh said there are five things people can do to improve sleep quality. These include:

– Adopting a consistent sleep schedule (similar bed and wake time), including weekends

– Avoiding large meals, caffeine and alcohol close to bedtime

– Ensuring the bed and pillow are comfortable and that the room is cool, dark and quiet

– Establishing a relaxing bedtime routine – going screen-free 30 minutes before bedtime and going to bed when sleepy

– Undertaking exercise during the day to help fall asleep.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver transits the Taiwan Strait with guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (US Navy via AP)
China dials down Taiwan rhetoric as US and Canada transit strait
The King (Stephane De Sakutin/PA)
Royal staff told their jobs could be affected following Queen’s death
Train reliability in Britain reached the worst level on record after another month of disruption (James Manning/PA)
Train cancellations hit worst level on record
Emma Raducanu will next play Yanina Wickmayer at the Korea Open (PA).
Emma Raducanu marches to straight sets win over Moyuka Uchijima in Seoul
London rail services are being disrupted by damage to overhead electric wires for the third consecutive day (Jay Holmes/PA)
Third day of train disruption as engineers tackle damage to overhead wires
President Joe Biden returns a salute before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base (AP)
Joe Biden to call Russian war ‘an affront to UN’s charter’
Israeli police and Zaka Rescue and Recovery team remove the suspect’s body (AP)
Palestinian suspected of killing elderly Israeli woman found dead
Whales stranded at Macquarie Harbourin Strahan, Tasmania (Linton Kringle/Huon Aquaculture via AP)
Rescue efforts under way as 230 whales beached in Tasmania
Roger Federer last week announced he will retire from professional tennis after the Laver Cup (John Walton/PA).
Roger Federer ‘stopped believing’ ahead of retirement as knee injury took toll
Eight new students at Kew’s School of Horticulture compete in the clogs and apron race (RBG Kew)
Budding botanists put best foot forward in Kew’s annual clogs and apron race

More from The Courier

The Toyota Highlander.
Road Test: 7seat £50k Toyota Highlander driven on Scottish roads
0
St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips in action.
St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips out of Trinidad and Tobago squad with calf injury
0
Jordan McGhee is dejected as Dundee lose to Inverness.
GEORGE CRAN: The few certainties in life are death, taxes - and dodgy Dundee…
0
Douglas Terrace in Broughty Ferry, Dundee
Broughty Ferry man chased thieves who burst into house while family was home
0
Michael Etchells appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee man bit mum on nose as Boxing Day drinking session turned ugly
An acrobat practices the aerial performance at Dundee Botanic Garden.
Festival of the Future: Dundee's Botanic Garden to be transformed for music and light…
0