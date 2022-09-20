UK’s first institute dedicated to early cancer research opens in Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

UK’s first institute dedicated to early cancer research opens in Cambridge

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 12.04am
UK’s first institute dedicated to early cancer research opens in Cambridge (Lloyd Mann/University of Cambridge)
UK’s first institute dedicated to early cancer research opens in Cambridge (Lloyd Mann/University of Cambridge)

A new institute opening at the University of Cambridge aims to conduct research that will detect cancer early enough to cure it.

The Early Cancer Institute (ECI) is the first physical institute in the UK dedicated to understanding early cancer.

It will house as many as 120 researchers who will focus on cancers that are hard to treat and therefore have very poor outcomes.

These include lung, pancreas, oesophagus and liver cancers – and acute myeloid leukaemia.

Professor Rebecca Fitzgerald, the institute’s director, said: “People have tended to shy away from researching early cancer, but unless we do this work we are not going to improve survival rates for the majority of our patients, because most patients are still diagnosed late.

“Outcomes can be completely transformed if the cancer is diagnosed early enough and we have the right treatments.”

She added: “Cambridge has a rich history of making huge strides in cancer research, from developing the technology that allows us to sequence the DNA of tumours through to pioneering new approaches to treatments, such as the use of monoclonal antibodies and Parp inhibitor drugs.

“We want to build on this legacy of discovery and innovation and apply it to early cancer.”

Among the researchers will be Professor Serena Nik-Zainal, who will use whole genome sequencing to look for “fingerprints” on the DNA of tumours that give clues to how a cancer arose.

While Dr Matt Hoare will try to find out why genetic mutations in chronic liver disease significantly increase the risk of primary liver cancer.

The Institute is based in the Hutchinson Building on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus, close to partners like the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, Wellcome-MRC Stem Cell Institute and newly-opened Heart and Lung Research Institute, three hospitals, and major pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and GSK.

According to Prof Fitzgerald, this is one of only four life sciences ecosystems in the world – and the largest in Europe – that provide the capability, critical mass, and integration of science and medicine to transform patient care.

A new hospital – the Cambridge Cancer Research Hospital, which could begin construction work late next year – is also planned for the campus.

