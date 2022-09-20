Scientist hopes London Marathon efforts bring heart failure cure a step closer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Scientist hopes London Marathon efforts bring heart failure cure a step closer

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 12.05am
A research scientist’s running number in the marathon on October 2 will be 17,000 – the number of people who are diagnosed with heart failure in the UK each month (Steven Paston/PA)
A research scientist’s running number in the marathon on October 2 will be 17,000 – the number of people who are diagnosed with heart failure in the UK each month (Steven Paston/PA)

A scientist behind a plaster-like heart patch that he believes could save countless lives said donations for his team’s ground-breaking research will help inspire him over the finish line of the London Marathon next month.

The revolutionary patch is aimed at helping people with heart failure – who face only a 50/50 chance of survival after five years – to live longer, better-quality lives.

Heart failure is the term for when the crucial organ is unable to pump blood around the body properly.

The patch of heart tissue contracts like the heart muscle does when it beats (Saatchi & Saatchi London – Alan Clarke/PA)
The patch of heart tissue contracts like the heart muscle does when it beats (Saatchi & Saatchi London /Alan Clarke/PA)

An estimated 920,000 people are living with the condition in the UK alone, with around 200,000 new diagnoses every year.

Professor Sanjay Sinha and his team at the University of Cambridge have, in research funded by the British Heart Foundation (BHF), managed to create a patch of heart tissue that contracts like the heart muscle does when it beats.

They aim to graft the patches onto damaged areas of the heart to help repair the vital organ, and hope further funding can help enable the first clinical trials of the patch in patients.

The team has spent years researching the patch, which is grown in a petri dish and uses stem cells together with a specific mixture of proteins called growth factors.

Fittingly, Prof Sinha’s running number in the marathon on October 2 will be 17,000 – the number of people who are diagnosed with heart failure in the UK each month.

The funds raised by Prof Sinha and other BHF runners will go towards cutting-edge research projects into regenerative medicine (Saatchi & Saatchi London – Alan Clarke/PA)
The funds raised by Prof Sinha and other BHF runners will go towards cutting-edge research projects into regenerative medicine (Saatchi & Saatchi London/Alan Clarke/PA)

The funds raised by Prof Sinha and other BHF runners will go towards nine cutting-edge research projects into regenerative medicine – including the patch – all of which are aimed at finding a cure for heart failure.

Prof Sinha, BHF senior clinical research fellow at Cambridge, said the patch “could have the ability to improve and save the lives of millions worldwide”.

He added: “Our hope for the heart healing patch is to restore the lifespan and quality of life for people living with heart failure.

“The support of the BHF’s runners and supporters at this year’s TCS London Marathon could be truly transformative and help us carry out the first clinical trials of the patch in patients.

“Running the marathon will be no easy feat, but knowing that it could help fund the research of my team and provide hope for the millions affected by heart failure will inspire me over that finish line.”

Alexandra Ellis, a  mother-of-two from Darlington – who is living with heart failure, said the charity’s research gives her hope of a cure being found.

Alexandra Ellis said the charity’s continued research gives her hope of a cure for heart failure (Saatchi & Saatchi London - Owen Harvey and At Traylor/PA)
Alexandra Ellis said the charity’s continued research gives her hope of a cure for heart failure (Saatchi & Saatchi London/Owen Harvey and At Trayler/PA)

Despite having successful open heart surgery at the age of 12 after being diagnosed with a hole in her heart, the damage to the organ meant she was found to have heart failure in 2019, aged just 29.

It affects her breathing, and she takes medication to help with her symptoms, but she described the condition as “a shadow” in her and her family’s lives, adding: “we don’t know what the future might hold.”

She said: “The British Heart Foundation’s research gives me all the hope in the world that there are new breakthroughs out there.

“Thanks to advances in medical research, my life was saved once before – and I have no doubt that it will save my life again.”

BHF chief executive Dr Charmaine Griffiths said: “The heart-healing patch could revolutionise the way we care for people with damaged hearts and move away from merely treating the symptoms of heart failure, towards a cure.

“But the only way we can make the patch a reality is through the generous support of the public.

“That’s why we are calling on the nation to rally behind Sanjay through fundraising, donations and support on the day of the TCS London Marathon, to help get this ground-breaking research over the finish line even faster.”

To donate to the BHF, visit gosanjay.bhf.org.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver transits the Taiwan Strait with guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (US Navy via AP)
China dials down Taiwan rhetoric as US and Canada transit strait
The King (Stephane De Sakutin/PA)
Royal staff told their jobs could be affected following Queen’s death
Train reliability in Britain reached the worst level on record after another month of disruption (James Manning/PA)
Train cancellations hit worst level on record
Emma Raducanu will next play Yanina Wickmayer at the Korea Open (PA).
Emma Raducanu marches to straight sets win over Moyuka Uchijima in Seoul
London rail services are being disrupted by damage to overhead electric wires for the third consecutive day (Jay Holmes/PA)
Third day of train disruption as engineers tackle damage to overhead wires
President Joe Biden returns a salute before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base (AP)
Joe Biden to call Russian war ‘an affront to UN’s charter’
Israeli police and Zaka Rescue and Recovery team remove the suspect’s body (AP)
Palestinian suspected of killing elderly Israeli woman found dead
Whales stranded at Macquarie Harbourin Strahan, Tasmania (Linton Kringle/Huon Aquaculture via AP)
Rescue efforts under way as 230 whales beached in Tasmania
Roger Federer last week announced he will retire from professional tennis after the Laver Cup (John Walton/PA).
Roger Federer ‘stopped believing’ ahead of retirement as knee injury took toll
Eight new students at Kew’s School of Horticulture compete in the clogs and apron race (RBG Kew)
Budding botanists put best foot forward in Kew’s annual clogs and apron race

More from The Courier

The Toyota Highlander.
Road Test: 7seat £50k Toyota Highlander driven on Scottish roads
0
St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips in action.
St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips out of Trinidad and Tobago squad with calf injury
0
Jordan McGhee is dejected as Dundee lose to Inverness.
GEORGE CRAN: The few certainties in life are death, taxes - and dodgy Dundee…
0
Douglas Terrace in Broughty Ferry, Dundee
Broughty Ferry man chased thieves who burst into house while family was home
0
Michael Etchells appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee man bit mum on nose as Boxing Day drinking session turned ugly
An acrobat practices the aerial performance at Dundee Botanic Garden.
Festival of the Future: Dundee's Botanic Garden to be transformed for music and light…
0