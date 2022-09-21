King ‘plans for slimmed down coronation and monarchy’ amid cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
King ‘plans for slimmed down coronation and monarchy’ amid cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 4.11am
The King is planning a ‘less expensive’ coronation ceremony and a ‘slimmed down’ working monarchy as an acknowledgement of Britain’s cost-of-living crisis, according to reports (James Manning/PA)
The King is reportedly planning a “less expensive” coronation ceremony than his mother’s and a “slimmed down” working monarchy as an acknowledgement of Britain’s cost-of-living crisis.

The Daily Mirror quotes a royal source as saying the new monarch’s coronation would be “shorter, smaller and less expensive” than the Queen’s ceremony in 1953.

The source told the paper: “The King is very aware of the struggles felt by modern Britons so will see his wishes carried through that although his coronation ceremony should stay right and true to the long held traditions of the past, it should also be representative of a monarchy in a modern world.”

A date for the ceremony has not yet been announced, but May and June 2023 are possibilities.

The paper was also told Charles had “long been an advocate of a streamlined or slimmed down monarchy” and may reduce the number of working royals.

“He has already spoken of his wish to continue his mother’s legacy and this includes continuing to recognise what the people are experiencing day by day,” the royal source added.

The move has strong public support, according to a poll commissioned by the Daily Express.

Some 65% of survey participants backed the idea, with only 7% opposed.

France’s Emmanuel Macron (centre) could be the first foreign leader to host the new monarch (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Queen’s death marks a huge moment of transition for members of the royal family as they take on new roles, titles and responsibilities.

The Express reports the number of working royals could be cut to seven, which it said would likely be the King, Queen Consort, Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, the Princess Royal, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The paper’s survey of 2,351 Britons also found that reducing the cost of the monarchy was the public’s second biggest royal priority, after giving support to environmental issues.

The King is believed to have flown to Scotland on Tuesday with the Queen Consort to grieve privately, as the royal family continues its period of mourning for the late monarch.

Charles decreed on September 9, the day after the Queen died following her 70-year reign, that a period of mourning would be observed until seven days after the funeral.

Plans for his first diplomatic trip outside the UK as King are focusing on France over Commonwealth countries,  according to a report in The Daily Telegraph.

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest together with the Duke of Edinburgh on Monday evening in a private Committal Service at St George’s Chapel(Molly Darlington/PA)

The paper reports no plan has been finalised, but writes that a trip across the Channel has been considered as an opportunity to build relations with Europe.

The Queen was laid to rest together with the Duke of Edinburgh on Monday evening in a private service attended by the King and the royal family, which followed her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in Windsor.

Buckingham Palace said the inscription on the ledger stone in the George VI Memorial Chapel now has the names of the Queen, her parents and Philip, along with their years of birth and death.

The stone contains, in list form, “George VI 1895-1952” and “Elizabeth 1900-2002” followed by a metal Garter Star, and then “Elizabeth II 1926-2022” and “Philip 1921-2021”.

