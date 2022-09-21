Man sets himself on fire in apparent protest against Shinzo Abe state funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Man sets himself on fire in apparent protest against Shinzo Abe state funeral

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 5.51am
A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister’s office in Tokyo in apparent protest against the funeral for former leader Shinzo Abe (Kyodo News/AP)
A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister’s office in Tokyo in apparent protest against the funeral for former leader Shinzo Abe (Kyodo News/AP)

A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister’s office in Tokyo in apparent protest against the funeral of former leader Shinzo Abe.

According to officials and media reports, the incident happened early on Wednesday – ahead of the state funeral that is planned for next week.

The man, believed to be in his 70s, sustained burns on large parts of his body but was conscious and told police that he used oil to set himself on fire, Kyodo News agency reported. The man was taken to a hospital.

Police and firefighters inspect the scene where a man is reported to set himself on fire, near the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Police and firefighters inspect the scene where a man reportedly set himself on fire near the prime minister’s office in Tokyo (Kyodo News/AP)

A note apparently written by the man was found with him that said, “Personally, I am absolutely against” the funeral for the late former PM, Kyodo reported.

A Tokyo Fire Department official confirmed a man set himself ablaze on the street in Tokyo’s Kasumigaseki government district but declined to give further details, including the man’s identity, motive or condition, citing the sensitivity of it being a police matter.

Tokyo police refused to comment, including on a report that a police officer was caught in the fire.

Prime minister Fumio Kishida is in New York for the annual UN General Assembly meeting of world leaders. He gave a speech on Tuesday expressing disappointment over the Security Council’s failure to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine because of Russia’s permanent veto and called for reforms that would allow the UN to better defend global peace and order.

Police and firefighters inspect the scene where a man is reported to set himself on fire, near the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
The man was taken to a hospital on Wednesday following an apparent protest against a planned state funeral for the assassinated former leader Shinzo Abe (Kyodo News/AP)

The planned state funeral for Mr Abe has become increasingly unpopular among Japanese as more details emerge about the ruling party’s and the former leader’s links to the Unification Church, which built close ties with Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) politicians over their shared interests in conservative causes.

The suspect in Mr Abe’s assassination reportedly believed his mother’s donations to the church ruined his family. The LDP has said nearly half its politcians have ties to the church.

A state funeral is a rare event in Japan, but Mr Kishida has said Mr Abe deserves the honour as Japan’s longest-serving post-World War II leader and for his diplomatic and economic achievements.

Critics have said it was decided undemocratically and is an inappropriate and costly use of taxpayers’ money. They say Mr Kishida aimed to please Mr Abe’s party faction and buttress his own power.

