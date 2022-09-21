Putin warns West as he announces partial mobilisation for Russian citizens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Putin warns West as he announces partial mobilisation for Russian citizens

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 7.23am Updated: September 21 2022, 9.27am
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilisation in Russia as the war in Ukraine approaches the seven-month mark.

Mr Putin also warned the West that Russia would use all the means at its disposal to protect its territory, saying: “It’s not a bluff.”

He accused the West in engaging in “nuclear blackmail” and noted “statements of some high-ranking representatives of the leading Nato states about the possibility of using nuclear weapons of mass destruction against Russia”.

And he added: “To those who allow themselves such statements regarding Russia, I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and for separate components and more modern than those of Nato countries, and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal.”

Vladimir Putin
Mr Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

The total number of reservists to be called up is 300,000, Russian officials said.

Only those with relevant combat and service experience will be mobilised, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said. He added that there are around 25 million people who fit this criteria, but only around 1% of them will be mobilised.

Mr Putin’s address to the nation comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming integral parts of Russia.

The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following recent Ukrainian successes on the battlefield.

The referendums will start on Friday in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk areas.

Mr Putin said he has signed a decree on the partial mobilisation, which is due to start on Wednesday.

He said: “We are talking about partial mobilisation, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience.”

The Russian leader said the decision to partially mobilise was “fully adequate to the threats we face, namely to protect our homeland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, to ensure the security of our people and people in the liberated territories.”

A woman collects wood from a school
A woman collects wood for heating from a destroyed school where Russian forces were based in the recently retaken area of Izium (AP)

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Russian plans to stage the referendums as “noise”, and thanked Ukraine’s allies for condemning the votes scheduled to start Friday.

Former President Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council chaired by Mr Putin, said referendums that fold regions into Russia itself would make redrawn frontiers “irreversible” and enable Moscow to use “any means” to defend them.

In his nightly address, Mr Zelensky said there were lots of questions surrounding the announcements but stressed that they would not change Ukraine’s commitment to retake areas occupied by Russian forces.

“The situation on the front line clearly indicates that the initiative belongs to Ukraine,” he said.

“Our positions do not change because of the noise or any announcements somewhere. And we enjoy the full support of our partners in this.”

The upcoming votes are all but certain to go Moscow’s way. But they were quickly dismissed as illegitimate by Western leaders who are backing Kyiv with military and other support that has helped its forces seize momentum on battlefields in the east and south.

“I thank all friends and partners of Ukraine for today’s mass principled firm condemnation of Russia’s attempts to stage new sham referenda,” Mr Zelensky said.

In another signal that Russia is digging in for a protracted and possibly ramped-up conflict, the Kremlin-controlled lower of house of parliament voted Tuesday to toughen laws against desertion, surrender and looting by Russian troops. Legislators also voted to introduce possible 10-year prison terms for soldiers refusing to fight.

If approved, as expected, by the upper house and then signed by Mr Putin, the legislation would strengthen commanders’ hands against failing morale reported among soldiers.

Russia Ukraine War
Grenades and ammunition are seen on the floor at a destroyed school in Izium (AP)

In the Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar, shelling continued around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

Ukrainian energy operator Energoatom said Russian shelling again damaged infrastructure at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and briefly forced workers to start two diesel generators for emergency power to the cooling pumps for one of the reactors.

Such pumps are essential for avoiding a meltdown at a nuclear facility even though all six of the plant’s reactors have been shut down.

Energoatom said the generators were later switched off as main power was restored.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been a focus for concern for months because of fears that
shelling could lead to a radiation leak.

Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the shelling.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver transits the Taiwan Strait with guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (US Navy via AP)
China dials down Taiwan rhetoric as US and Canada transit strait
The King (Stephane De Sakutin/PA)
Royal staff told their jobs could be affected following Queen’s death
Train reliability in Britain reached the worst level on record after another month of disruption (James Manning/PA)
Train cancellations hit worst level on record
Emma Raducanu will next play Yanina Wickmayer at the Korea Open (PA).
Emma Raducanu marches to straight sets win over Moyuka Uchijima in Seoul
London rail services are being disrupted by damage to overhead electric wires for the third consecutive day (Jay Holmes/PA)
Third day of train disruption as engineers tackle damage to overhead wires
President Joe Biden returns a salute before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base (AP)
Joe Biden to call Russian war ‘an affront to UN’s charter’
Israeli police and Zaka Rescue and Recovery team remove the suspect’s body (AP)
Palestinian suspected of killing elderly Israeli woman found dead
Whales stranded at Macquarie Harbourin Strahan, Tasmania (Linton Kringle/Huon Aquaculture via AP)
Rescue efforts under way as 230 whales beached in Tasmania
Roger Federer last week announced he will retire from professional tennis after the Laver Cup (John Walton/PA).
Roger Federer ‘stopped believing’ ahead of retirement as knee injury took toll
Eight new students at Kew’s School of Horticulture compete in the clogs and apron race (RBG Kew)
Budding botanists put best foot forward in Kew’s annual clogs and apron race

More from The Courier

The Toyota Highlander.
Road Test: 7seat £50k Toyota Highlander driven on Scottish roads
0
St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips in action.
St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips out of Trinidad and Tobago squad with calf injury
0
Jordan McGhee is dejected as Dundee lose to Inverness.
GEORGE CRAN: The few certainties in life are death, taxes - and dodgy Dundee…
0
Douglas Terrace in Broughty Ferry, Dundee
Broughty Ferry man chased thieves who burst into house while family was home
0
Michael Etchells appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee man bit mum on nose as Boxing Day drinking session turned ugly
An acrobat practices the aerial performance at Dundee Botanic Garden.
Festival of the Future: Dundee's Botanic Garden to be transformed for music and light…
0