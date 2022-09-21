Palestinian suspected of killing elderly Israeli woman found dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Palestinian suspected of killing elderly Israeli woman found dead

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 8.43am
Israeli police and Zaka Rescue and Recovery team remove the suspect’s body (AP)
Israeli police and Zaka Rescue and Recovery team remove the suspect’s body (AP)

Israeli police said they have found the body of a Palestinian man suspected of killing an 84-year-old Israeli woman after an overnight manhunt.

Officers said the body of the man was found in Tel Aviv, hours after he is alleged to have struck and killed the woman in Holon, a suburb just south of the city.

Police said earlier they were searching for Musa Sarsour, 28, from the West Bank city of Qalqilya. They were treating the woman’s death as an attack with nationalist motives, police said, and hundreds of officers took part in a search in the area.

District police chief Haim Bublil said Sarsour was found hanged in central Tel Aviv, off a major shopping district, early on Wednesday.

Israel Palestinians
An elderly women walks next to the scene where Israeli police found the body of Palestinian Musa Sarsour (AP)

He said Sarsour had recently been stopped by police but was let go after he showed he had a permit to work legally in Israel, where salaries are much higher than in the occupied West Bank.

The 84-year-old woman was found unconscious on the side of a road on Tuesday afternoon and was declared dead.

Security camera footage, which captured the attack, showed the woman being struck repeatedly from behind and falling to the ground.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who was at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, called the killing a “shocking attack by a despicable and cowardly terrorist”.

The attack comes as Israel continues nightly arrest raids in the West Bank that were prompted by a spate of deadly violence against Israelis in the spring that killed 19 people.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been arrested since and some 90 have been killed, making this year the deadliest for Palestinians since 2016.

Unrest in Nablus
Palestinian security forces clash with Palestinians following an arrest raid against local militants, in the West Bank city of Nablus (AP)

Many of those killed have been militants, according to Israel, while others have been local youths killed while throwing stones or firebombs at Israeli troops.

Some civilians have been killed in the violence, among them a veteran Al Jazeera journalist and a lawyer who inadvertently drove into a battle zone.

The raids have driven up tensions between Israel and the Palestinians. Israel says the raids are aimed at dismantling militant networks that threaten its citizens, and that it makes every effort to avoid harming civilians.

Palestinians say the incursions are meant to maintain Israel’s military rule over territories they want for a future state – a dream that appears as remote as ever, with no serious peace negotiations held in over a decade.

The raids have weakened the rule of the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the West Bank and maintains security ties with Israel, ties which Palestinians say entrenches Israel’s military occupation.

That animosity against the authority boiled over on Tuesday, when Palestinians in the West Bank city of Nablus clashed with Palestinian security forces after the forces carried out an arrest raid against militants.

Israel’s occupation of the West Bank is now in its 55th year, with no signs of ending any time soon. The Palestinians seek all of the West Bank, home to some 500,000 Israeli settlers, as the heartland of a future independent state.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver transits the Taiwan Strait with guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (US Navy via AP)
China dials down Taiwan rhetoric as US and Canada transit strait
The King (Stephane De Sakutin/PA)
Royal staff told their jobs could be affected following Queen’s death
Train reliability in Britain reached the worst level on record after another month of disruption (James Manning/PA)
Train cancellations hit worst level on record
Emma Raducanu will next play Yanina Wickmayer at the Korea Open (PA).
Emma Raducanu marches to straight sets win over Moyuka Uchijima in Seoul
London rail services are being disrupted by damage to overhead electric wires for the third consecutive day (Jay Holmes/PA)
Third day of train disruption as engineers tackle damage to overhead wires
President Joe Biden returns a salute before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base (AP)
Joe Biden to call Russian war ‘an affront to UN’s charter’
Whales stranded at Macquarie Harbourin Strahan, Tasmania (Linton Kringle/Huon Aquaculture via AP)
Rescue efforts under way as 230 whales beached in Tasmania
Roger Federer last week announced he will retire from professional tennis after the Laver Cup (John Walton/PA).
Roger Federer ‘stopped believing’ ahead of retirement as knee injury took toll
Eight new students at Kew’s School of Horticulture compete in the clogs and apron race (RBG Kew)
Budding botanists put best foot forward in Kew’s annual clogs and apron race
New Zealand soldiers take part in Exercise Cartwheel at Nausori Highlands Training Area, Fiji (Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray/U.S.Navy via AP)
UK and US join Pacific allies in Fijian military exercise

More from The Courier

The Toyota Highlander.
Road Test: 7seat £50k Toyota Highlander driven on Scottish roads
0
St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips in action.
St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips out of Trinidad and Tobago squad with calf injury
0
Jordan McGhee is dejected as Dundee lose to Inverness.
GEORGE CRAN: The few certainties in life are death, taxes - and dodgy Dundee…
0
Douglas Terrace in Broughty Ferry, Dundee
Broughty Ferry man chased thieves who burst into house while family was home
0
Michael Etchells appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee man bit mum on nose as Boxing Day drinking session turned ugly
An acrobat practices the aerial performance at Dundee Botanic Garden.
Festival of the Future: Dundee's Botanic Garden to be transformed for music and light…
0