China dials down Taiwan rhetoric as US and Canada transit strait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

China dials down Taiwan rhetoric as US and Canada transit strait

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 9.59am Updated: September 21 2022, 10.53am
The Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver transits the Taiwan Strait with guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (US Navy via AP)
The Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver transits the Taiwan Strait with guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (US Navy via AP)

China has toned down its rhetoric on Taiwan, saying it is inevitable that the self-governing island comes under its control, but that it would promote efforts to achieve that peacefully.

The comments followed recent remarks by US president Joe Biden that America would defend Taiwan if China were to invade, and came a day after US and Canadian warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait.

The response does not appear to signal a change in policy as much as a broader attempt to calm the waters on multiple fronts in the run-up to a major meeting of the ruling Communist Party next month.

When asked about growing concern that China might resort to force, Ma Xiaoguang, the government spokesperson on Taiwan, said: “I would like to reiterate that … we are willing to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and utmost efforts.”

USS Higgins
The guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins conducts a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday (US Navy via AP)

China and Taiwan split in 1949 during a civil war that brought the Communist Party to power on the mainland. The rival Nationalists retreated to Taiwan and established their own government on the island off China’s east coast.

China launched missiles into the waters around Taiwan during major military exercises held last month in response to a visit by Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Mr Ma, speaking at a news conference on the Taiwan issue, did not use the word force in his response, as he has in the past. Instead, he said that China would take “resolute measures” against any provocative moves by Taiwan or its international supporters.

He said that China would introduce more policies to help Taiwan, highlight the benefits of integration with China and encourage people-to-people exchanges.

“The motherland must be unified and will certainly be unified,” Mr Ma said, calling it “a historical trend that no-one can stop”.

The Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Vancouver, left, transits the Taiwan Strait with USS Higgins while conducting a routine transit on Tuesday
The Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Vancouver, left, transits the Taiwan Strait with USS Higgins on Tuesday (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K Patubo/US Navy via AP)

But the Taiwanese, who have grown accustomed to democratic freedoms, appear unlikely to join China voluntarily — particularly after China’s crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong, a former British colony returned to China in 1997.

China’s defence ministry for the second time in recent weeks noted the sailing of US warships through the Taiwan Strait but refrained from calling it provocative, as it had earlier this year.

Chinese forces monitored the USS Higgins, a guided-missile destroyer, and a Canadian frigate, the HMCS Vancouver, spokesperson Col Shi Yi said in a statement.

He added that the military will resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The US Navy said in a statement that Tuesday’s joint manoeuvre “demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

(Dave Thompson/PA)
School ‘completely devastated’ after teenager stabbed to death
A probe into the dominance of technology titans Amazon, Microsoft and Google in cloud services is being launched by watchdog Ofcom to check on the strength of competition in the sector.
Cloud services competition probe to be launched by Ofcom
Stained glass effect flowers (Tapestry Care UK/Toni Peers/PA)
Art sessions create ‘cheeky banter’ and community among those with dementia
Cambodia’s UN-backed Khmer Rouge tribunal has rejected the genocide conviction appeal by the communist group’s last surviving leader in what is expected to be the special court’s final session (Nhet Sok Heng/Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia/AP)
Tribunal rejects last surviving Khmer Rouge leader’s appeal in final session
Daryl Hewlett, Nadine Brower, her father Eddie and her sons Blake, 16 and Zaine, 13 (Nadine Brower/PA)
Woman to tackle London Marathon again to raise funds for Barnardo’s
What the papers say – September 22 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 22
The Union Jack was set on fire as Australia marked a national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II (Mark Baker/AP)
Union flag set on fire while Australia marks national day of mourning for Queen
The Princess Royal will thank members of the armed forces who were involved in the Queen’s funeral during a visit to Portsmouth Naval Base and St Omer Barracks, Aldershot (James Manning/PA)
Anne to thank armed forces personnel for involvement in the Queen’s funeral
Conservative activist Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the January 6 2021 insurrection (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Supreme Court justice’s wife agrees to interview with Capitol riots panel
Census 2021 was carried out on March 21, 2021 (Aaron McCracken/PA)
Northern Ireland census data on religion and national identity to be published

More from The Courier

The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans

Editor's Picks