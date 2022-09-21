Stalker driving instructor jailed after breaking restraining order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Stalker driving instructor jailed after breaking restraining order

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 1.31pm
Graham Mansie (Handout/PA)
Graham Mansie (Handout/PA)

An “infatuated” driving instructor has been jailed after he broke a restraining order just nine days after it was imposed and drove more than 200 miles to see a former pupil he had been stalking.

Obsessed Graham Mansie, 53, from Beckenham, Kent, admitted breaching a restraining order by travelling from south London to York where his victim Maisie Relph, 19, was studying.

Mansie took blades with him and a flatmate of Ms Relph spotted him at 11.20pm sitting under a tree outside their campus accommodation on May 27 this year.

University security and the police attended and found him sobbing and saw he had been self-harming, inflicting superficial cuts.

This happened just nine days after magistrates in Bromley, Kent, had handed the driving instructor a two-month jail sentence, suspended for a year, for stalking her.

Judge Simon Hickey, sitting at York Crown Court, jailed him for 20 months and imposed an indefinite restraining order, warning him the sentence for any future breach would be measured in years, not months.

The defendant had become “infatuated” with the teenager when he was teaching her to drive, the judge said.

Ms Relph made a victim statement in court, saying: “This crime has impacted me both emotionally and psychologically.”

The student said the stress of being stalked has led her to be diagnosed with severe anorexia and she was undergoing therapy.

“I think about what has happened every day, constantly worried and paranoid about what could happen,” she said.

“I thought things genuinely could not get any worse after the previous incidents. However, when Mr Mansie breaks a legal order just nine days after sentencing, it leaves me to question if this will ever end.”

She said he was “obsessed” and him driving from south London left her “gobsmacked”.

“I am now a 19-year-old who is battling a severe mental illness and having to live with a 53-year-old stalker, whilst trying to get a degree,” the psychology student told the court.

Giles Bridge, prosecuting, said Ms Relph had been a pupil of Mansie’s and he had initially behaved appropriately, but he came to describe her as his “favourite” and set up social media accounts about her.

Mansie gave gifts for her to another student, then outlined his “strong” feelings in a long text message.

Her mother replied, telling him not to teach Ms Relph any more and to seek help.

But Mansie persisted and joined a WhatsApp group for her Halls of Residence in York and drove up to the campus in October last year, but did not enter her accommodation.

He was arrested and charged with stalking, for which he was handed the suspended sentence in May, but ignored the terms of the restraining order and traumatised her and her flatmates by turning up in York the following week.

After he was arrested in May, Mansie told police that news and social media coverage of his case led him to go to York with the intention of killing himself.

Graham Parkin, defending Mansie, who appeared via a prison videolink, said his client was withdrawn and isolated and he had pleaded guilty to breaching the restraining order and possessing a blade at the first opportunity.

Ms Relph was supported in court by around 10 friends and after the hearing she thanked them, her university and the police for their support.

She said: “Hopefully now he (Mansie) will learn his lesson.

“I think I can now get my life back on track and enjoy university.”

After the case, Detective Constable Michelle Neighbour of North Yorkshire Police’s dedicated Stalking Support Team, said: “We’re pleased with today’s sentence and hope that it gives Maisie and her family and friends the reassurance that they can safely carry on with their lives, now that Mansie is behind bars.

“Having someone, who is ordered by the court to stay away from you, brazenly break that order within days and pursue you across the country is a terrifying experience.

“Maisie has been amazingly brave throughout this investigation and has remained committed to working with us over the past three months to ensure justice is served.

“She was determined to stand up in court today to read her Victim Personal Statement, so she could talk about the devastating impact this experience has had on her life.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

(Dave Thompson/PA)
School ‘completely devastated’ after teenager stabbed to death
A probe into the dominance of technology titans Amazon, Microsoft and Google in cloud services is being launched by watchdog Ofcom to check on the strength of competition in the sector.
Cloud services competition probe to be launched by Ofcom
Stained glass effect flowers (Tapestry Care UK/Toni Peers/PA)
Art sessions create ‘cheeky banter’ and community among those with dementia
Cambodia’s UN-backed Khmer Rouge tribunal has rejected the genocide conviction appeal by the communist group’s last surviving leader in what is expected to be the special court’s final session (Nhet Sok Heng/Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia/AP)
Tribunal rejects last surviving Khmer Rouge leader’s appeal in final session
Daryl Hewlett, Nadine Brower, her father Eddie and her sons Blake, 16 and Zaine, 13 (Nadine Brower/PA)
Woman to tackle London Marathon again to raise funds for Barnardo’s
What the papers say – September 22 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 22
The Union Jack was set on fire as Australia marked a national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II (Mark Baker/AP)
Union flag set on fire while Australia marks national day of mourning for Queen
The Princess Royal will thank members of the armed forces who were involved in the Queen’s funeral during a visit to Portsmouth Naval Base and St Omer Barracks, Aldershot (James Manning/PA)
Anne to thank armed forces personnel for involvement in the Queen’s funeral
Conservative activist Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the January 6 2021 insurrection (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Supreme Court justice’s wife agrees to interview with Capitol riots panel
Census 2021 was carried out on March 21, 2021 (Aaron McCracken/PA)
Northern Ireland census data on religion and national identity to be published

More from The Courier

The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans

Editor's Picks