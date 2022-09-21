UEFA considers inviting US teams to play in revamped Super Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UEFA considers inviting US teams to play in revamped Super Cup

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 2.59pm
The UEFA Super Cup is set for a revamp and could involve teams from outside Europe (Niall Carson/PA)
The UEFA Super Cup is set for a revamp and could involve teams from outside Europe (Niall Carson/PA)

American teams could be invited to take on the Champions League winners in a revamped Super Cup being considered by UEFA.

Substantive discussions for a four-team season-opening event to replace the current Super Cup are ongoing, the PA news agency understands.

This would feature the winners of the Champions League and Europa League as is the case currently, but also the winners of the new Europa Conference League competition.

The United States, considered the key growth market for European football, is the main destination under discussion and one option would be to include the host country’s champions – in this case, the winners of Major League Soccer – as the fourth team in the competition.

UEFA’s new English-language US broadcast rights deal for its men’s European club competitions represents a 150 per cent improvement on its existing contract, with further revenue still to be generated from the sale of Spanish-language rights.

It is understood there have not been any serious talks at this stage about playing Champions League matches – either group-stage games, knockout matches or the final – outside Europe.

But the idea of a new opening tournament to replace the Super Cup from 2024 is gaining traction as a means to drive more revenue, not just for the competing clubs but to European football as a whole, by attracting a new audience, with an emphasis on bringing in more families and female fans.

NFL matches in London have become a regular fixture in that sport
NFL matches in London have become a regular fixture in that sport (Simon Cooper/PA)

Sources have told PA that all options to achieve that would be considered, whether it be placing the matches within a weekend festival or having pop acts perform before games or at half-time.

They point out that other sports have successfully taken matches into new markets, such as the NFL playing regular-season games in London.

Further discussions are set to take place at the European Club Association’s General Assembly in Istanbul on Thursday and Friday, with the organisation keen to foster a spirit of innovation.

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali has been invited to speak at the event about how that sport is trying to attract new fans and widen interest.

ECA chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi is expected to issue a warning to clubs about dangerous debt levels in the context of rising interest rates around the continent.

Further talks will also take place over a new financial distribution model for the new-look European tournaments post-2024.

ECA chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi, left, will address the organisation's General Assembly this week
ECA chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi, left, will address the organisation’s General Assembly this week (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Smaller clubs will be seeking a greater share, while those at the top will also want more, arguing they drive the interest and therefore the revenue.

The European Leagues group has called for major changes to how money is split within and between the competitions, and for a higher percentage to be set aside in solidarity payments to non-competing clubs.

It wants the percentage of money awarded to clubs based on historical co-efficient and the TV market pool to be reduced. Currently these factors determine how 45 per cent of the money on offer to Champions League clubs is split, but European Leagues believes the Europa Conference League distribution split is fairer and should be adopted in the Champions League.

There, 40 per cent of revenue is split between all competing clubs as a starting fee, a further 40 per cent based on performance, 10 per cent on coefficient and 10 per cent on market pool.

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks