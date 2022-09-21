Jeremy Vine ‘disgusted’ by social media companies’ response to stalker’s videos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jeremy Vine ‘disgusted’ by social media companies’ response to stalker’s videos

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 4.15pm Updated: September 21 2022, 4.19pm
Jeremy Vine has spoken to BBC’s Newsnight about his stalking ordeal (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Jeremy Vine has spoken to BBC’s Newsnight about his stalking ordeal (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Jeremy Vine has accused YouTube and Twitter of failure to act and said his jailed stalker has already released a video promising to return online.

Former BBC local radio presenter Alex Belfield, 42, was jailed for five years and 26 weeks last Friday after being found guilty of waging a campaign against a number of figures from the broadcasting world.

Jurors accepted he caused serious alarm or distress to two victims and found him guilty of “simple” stalking in relation to Channel 5 and BBC Radio 2 presenter Mr Vine and theatre blogger Philip Dehany.

Asked about the response of the social media companies, Mr Vine told BBC Two’s Newsnight: “I am amazed at how hard it is to get them to realise. So we went to YouTube and said: ‘Come on, what is going on with his guy? You can’t allow him to just defame’.

“And then we said: ‘OK, there is a libel action now based on that video, that video, that video’ – they still won’t take them down.

“Eventually I have to go through a lawyer, they take down individual videos, and then when he is convicted they demonetise him. But half the videos about me are still up there.

“His technique was to say ‘copy and share’ so you will have someone who takes his video in Moscow and hosts it. It will always be out there, I have got to live with that.

“But the fact that YouTube hosts this stuff, they have no responsibility. They don’t care. They don’t give a toss. Sorry for my language but I am disgusted by their lack of values.

“And Twitter as well. He is in prison and he has still got a Twitter account. What the hell is that about? I don’t understand it.”

Alex Belfield court case
Former BBC local radio DJ Alex Belfield (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Vine said both the victims and their friends had flagged Belfield’s content in a way that was both “continuous” and “constant” and one person even went to YouTube’s headquarters to ask its reception if anything could be done.

“It’s not a mystery to them which are the problem accounts and they just need to take them down,” he said.

He added that Belfield had put out a video “saying he is going to be right back up and running”.

Twitter declined to comment, and YouTube has also been contacted for comment.

Jurors convicted Belfield of four charges committed between 2012 and 2021.

During sentencing, Mr Justice Saini told him: “Your offences are so serious only a custodial sentence can be justified.”

Belfield, who has 357,000 followers on his YouTube channel, The Voice Of Reason, and 43,000 on Twitter, directed his attacks via social media “in highly negative and often abusive terms”, the judge said.

As well as jailing Belfield, Mr Justice Saini issued indefinite restraining orders banning him from contacting his victims.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Jean Wilson is urging others to be aware of the symptoms of lymphoma.
'Don't be fobbed off if you have symptoms': Bruise on Fife mum's arm led…
0
India Arkin appears at an HMV store in Newcastle as part of the launch of its new label 1921 Records (Owen Humphrys/PA)
HMV launches record label as it ‘harks back to its roots’
UK Music urges Government to protect industry from ‘economic storm’ (Liam McBurney/PA)
UK Music urges Government to protect industry from ‘economic storm’
Later… With Jools Holland 30th anniversary show (BBC/PA)
Later… With Jools Holland announces plans to celebrate 30th anniversary
Hugh Dennis and Dara O’Briain have been on BBC Two’s Mock The Week since the programme started (Credit: BBC/Angst/Steve Brown)
Hugh Dennis ‘sad but proud’ as Mock The Week comes to an end
Strictly Come Dancing Anton du Beke (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Anton Du Beke on Strictly Come Dancing’s power to ‘lift everybody up’
Celebrity MasterChef finalists Danny Jones, Lisa Snowdon and Melanie Blatt (BBC/PA)
Celebrity MasterChef finalists discuss their biggest fears ahead of grand finale
Emmerdale is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year (ITV/PA)
Emmerdale announces special hour-long episode to mark 50th anniversary
Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, producers of the James Bond film franchise, have their hands imprinted during a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Bond producers praise 007 team as they cement their handprints in Hollywood
David O Russell and Christian Bale attend the European premiere of Amsterdam at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, London. (Ian West/PA)
Christian Bale reveals he envies the friendship in his new film Amsterdam

More from The Courier

Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans
Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation

Editor's Picks