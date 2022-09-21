Flight carrying Irish premier to UN gathering in New York returns to Dublin By Press Association September 21 2022, 7.43pm A flight carrying Irish premier Micheal Martin to New York for the UN General Assembly was forced to return to Ireland due to a bird strike (Brian Lawless/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A plane carrying the Irish premier to New York for the UN General Assembly has returned to Dublin. The Aer Lingus flight took off from Dublin Airport at around 5pm on Wednesday. It returned to Dublin at around 6.30pm. Reports have suggested the plane experienced a vibration in its right-hand engine. Taoiseach Micheal Martin is due to take part in discussions at the General Assembly across two days. A spokesperson for Aer Lingus said there had been a bird strike shortly after take-off. “Aer Lingus flight EI107 operating from Dublin to New York JFK this afternoon was required to turn back when the aircraft experienced a bird strike shortly after take-off,” they said. “The aircraft landed safely at Dublin Airport and all customers and crew safely disembarked. “We plan to operate the flight later this evening on a replacement aircraft. We apologise to customers impacted for the inconvenience.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Cloud services competition probe to be launched by Ofcom Art sessions create ‘cheeky banter’ and community among those with dementia Tribunal rejects last surviving Khmer Rouge leader’s appeal in final session Woman to tackle London Marathon again to raise funds for Barnardo’s What the papers say – September 22 Union flag set on fire while Australia marks national day of mourning for Queen Anne to thank armed forces personnel for involvement in the Queen’s funeral Supreme Court justice’s wife agrees to interview with Capitol riots panel Northern Ireland census data on religion and national identity to be published Nasa spacecraft set to smash into asteroid in planetary protection test mission More from The Courier Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he… 0 Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags 0 LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation Editor's Picks We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College – here’s what they said Dundee mum’s thanks to fashion designer Hayley Scanlan and sister Holly for MacMillan fundraiser Perth woman who had stroke 40 years ago ‘doesn’t know where I would be’ without support group £10m Home Bargains plan for Dunfermline rejected by councillors – here’s why Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags ‘Don’t be fobbed off if you have symptoms’: Bruise on Fife mum’s arm led to devastating lymphoma diagnosis Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Giant Berryhill solar farm back on after Angus Council overruled Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation Increasing value of used cars boosts Tayside and Fife dealership Peter Vardy