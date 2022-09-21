Boy, 15, critically injured in attack outside school in Huddersfield By Press Association September 21 2022, 9.33pm The attack happened close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 15-year-old boy has been left critically injured following an attack outside a school in Huddersfield. Emergency services were called to the scene at Woodhouse Hill at 2.54pm on Wednesday. The attack happened close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School. In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said that inquiries are under way to establish what happened. “At 2.54pm this afternoon police received a third-party report that a teenager had been seriously injured in an assault in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield,” the force said. “Emergency services attended and a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition. “A police cordon has been put in place as inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Cloud services competition probe to be launched by Ofcom Art sessions create ‘cheeky banter’ and community among those with dementia Tribunal rejects last surviving Khmer Rouge leader’s appeal in final session Woman to tackle London Marathon again to raise funds for Barnardo’s What the papers say – September 22 Union flag set on fire while Australia marks national day of mourning for Queen Anne to thank armed forces personnel for involvement in the Queen’s funeral Supreme Court justice’s wife agrees to interview with Capitol riots panel Northern Ireland census data on religion and national identity to be published Nasa spacecraft set to smash into asteroid in planetary protection test mission More from The Courier Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he… 0 Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags 0 LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation Editor's Picks We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College – here’s what they said Dundee mum’s thanks to fashion designer Hayley Scanlan and sister Holly for MacMillan fundraiser Perth woman who had stroke 40 years ago ‘doesn’t know where I would be’ without support group £10m Home Bargains plan for Dunfermline rejected by councillors – here’s why Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags ‘Don’t be fobbed off if you have symptoms’: Bruise on Fife mum’s arm led to devastating lymphoma diagnosis Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Giant Berryhill solar farm back on after Angus Council overruled Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation Increasing value of used cars boosts Tayside and Fife dealership Peter Vardy