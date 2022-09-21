Watchdog calls on Staffordshire Police to ‘urgently improve’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Watchdog calls on Staffordshire Police to ‘urgently improve’

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 12.05am
The findings were published three months after the Staffordshire force was put into special measures (Alamy/PA)
The findings were published three months after the Staffordshire force was put into special measures (Alamy/PA)

Staffordshire Police must “urgently improve” its performance after “serious concerns” were raised by a watchdog over how it investigates crime, responds to the public and monitors suspects and offenders.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said the force’s work was “inadequate” in these three areas and was not able to “effectively meet the demands” of some of the work.

The findings were published three months after the force was put into special measures by the watchdog when it was found it had “issues about how it identifies and assesses vulnerability” and “needs to carry out more effective investigations and improve victim support.”

In the latest inspection, Staffordshire was also graded as requiring improvement in five areas: its treatment of the public; because it was “missing opportunities” to protect vulnerable people; over how it records data about crime; as well as needing to do better in developing a positive workplace; and making a good use of resources.

It was only found to be adequate in one area of work.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police – which was placed in special measures alongside Staffordshire – has also been told to make urgent improvements after “serious concerns” were raised by the watchdog over its performance and it was found to be “failing” in several areas of its work.

Inspector of Constabulary Wendy Williams said: “I have serious concerns about Staffordshire Police’s performance in responding to the public, investigating crime and managing its offenders and suspects. The force needs to improve in these areas as a matter of urgency to keep the public safe.

“It is missing opportunities to identify and safeguard vulnerable people and needs to improve how it provides advice about preventing crime and preserving evidence when taking calls from the public.

“The force’s investigations need to improve through proper planning, regular supervision and following the Code of Practice for Victims of Crime. At present, it doesn’t always properly support victims, accurately assess their needs or pursue evidence-led prosecutions where appropriate.

“Staffordshire Police also needs to improve how it monitors known offenders and outstanding suspects. At present, it isn’t able to effectively meet the demands of this work.”

According to the report, the watchdog estimated the force did not record more than 8,900 crimes during the year covered by the inspection.

It took more than a week for the force to record and classify 377 of the 429 reports of crime reviewed by inspectors, including allegations of rape, child protection cases and crimes involving vulnerable adults.

The report said: “Crimes must be recorded at the earliest opportunity. Recording them without delay means victims of crime promptly receive the support they require and ensures an effective investigation is established.”

The force will continue to be subject to so-called enhanced monitoring by HMICFRS as part of the engagement process, known as being put into special measures.

Ms Williams said: “I am reassured by the force’s proactive response to our inspection and so far during our monitoring process. The force has developed robust plans to improve, which are in the process of being introduced, and we are beginning to see positive signs in some areas. This approach allows for cautious optimism, and I will continue to closely monitor the force’s progress.”

Chief Constable Chris Noble, who took charge of the force in December, said he “fully” accepts the findings of the report and is “committed to addressing its recommendations”, adding: “We are already well under way with these improvements, a fact recognised by the Inspectorate.

“This report will be concerning for Staffordshire residents but we have specific and clear plans to deliver the standard of service our communities expect and deserve. This will not be an easy journey and it will take time to embed and fully realise improvements – but it is one I and my staff are fully committed to.”

Staffordshire’s police and crime commissioner Ben Adams said: “There is still work to be done to bring some fundamental police services up to the standards people expect and deserve. I am greatly reassured that a lot has changed within the force since this inspection in January 2022.”

