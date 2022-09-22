Anne to thank armed forces personnel for involvement in the Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anne to thank armed forces personnel for involvement in the Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 3.35am
The Princess Royal will thank members of the armed forces who were involved in the Queen’s funeral during a visit to Portsmouth Naval Base and St Omer Barracks, Aldershot (James Manning/PA)
The Princess Royal will thank members of the armed forces who were involved in the Queen’s funeral during a visit to Portsmouth Naval Base and St Omer Barracks, Aldershot (James Manning/PA)

The Princess Royal will thank members of the armed forces who were involved in the Queen’s funeral during a visit to Portsmouth Naval Base and St Omer Barracks, Aldershot.

Anne, as Commodore-in-Chief Portsmouth, will meet with Royal Navy personnel who took part in the funeral procession on Thursday.

She will then travel to Aldershot in the afternoon where, as Colonel-in-Chief of both the Royal Logistic Corps and Royal Corps of Signals, she will visit personnel from across the Corps who played a key role in providing logistical support for the funeral and other associated ceremonial duties.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
King Charles and the Princess Royal arriving for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth (Sarah Meyssonnier/PA)

Meanwhile, the Earl of Wessex will visit troops on deployment in Estonia and Germany to recognise their service to King and country.

Edward, in his role as Royal Colonel of 2nd Battalion The Rifles and Royal Honorary Colonel of the Royal Wessex Yeomanry, arrived in Tallin, Estonia on Wednesday evening ahead of Thursday’s visit to Camp Tapa military base.

Once there, he will meet with 2 Rifles personnel to thank them for their vital support to UK military operations, their service to the Queen during her time as Commander-in-Chief, and their commitment to King Charles as Head of the Armed Forces.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Edward will pay tribute to the ongoing service of the armed forces stationed abroad (James Manning/PA)

The earl will then travel to Paderborn, Germany on Friday to visit troops on deployment from the Royal Wessex Yeomanry at the Normandy Barracks and pay tribute to the ongoing service of the armed forces stationed abroad.

The royal visits come as Australia holds a national day of mourning for the Queen, with a national memorial service taking place at Parliament House in Canberra.

The royal family is continuing its period of mourning for the Queen, to be observed until seven days after the funeral.

Members of the royal family are not expected to carry out official engagements, and flags at royal residences will remain at half-mast until 8am on Tuesday – after the final day of royal mourning.

