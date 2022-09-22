Woman to tackle London Marathon again to raise funds for Barnardo’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Woman to tackle London Marathon again to raise funds for Barnardo’s

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 7.03am
Daryl Hewlett, Nadine Brower, her father Eddie and her sons Blake, 16 and Zaine, 13 (Nadine Brower/PA)
Daryl Hewlett, Nadine Brower, her father Eddie and her sons Blake, 16 and Zaine, 13 (Nadine Brower/PA)

A woman is to take on the London Marathon for a second time, on behalf of a charity that she used to give gifts to every Christmas as a child thanks to her “strong” father.

Nadine Brower, 45, from Tring, Hertfordshire, first took on the London Marathon last year to raise money for the Royal Hospital for Neuro-Disability, in Putney south-west London, which helped her father Eddie Brower, 74, overcome Covid-19. He was placed in an induced coma in January 2021.

She was also inspired by her father, who works part time as a sales manager at confectionary company Joypots, this year, deciding to raise funds for Barnardo’s after frequently visiting the charity as a child because of him.

Woman posing and wearing a green top
Nadine Brower training for the London Marathon (Nadine Brower/PA)

“We were very young when we first visited, I think I was five or six,” the director at construction company Kinetics Contracts Ltd told the PA news agency.

“Dad was very good like that – he made us realise that there are other kids that are really needy and how lucky we are just to be happy and healthy and it was very special.”

She recalled visiting the charity’s main site in Barkingside, Redbridge every Christmas between the ages of five and 11 as it was “right on our doorstep”.

She added that despite not being able to meet the children she was helping, she was “really pleased” when she received a letter of acknowledgment one day.

“That was really sweet. I remember receiving that letter in the post that the children got our gifts and were really happy,” she said.

Both Ms Brower and her partner Daryl Hewlett, 56 continue to support Barnardo’s each year.

Mr Hewlett has another connection to the charity as he lost a friend to lung cancer on September 4 2021. Mark Foley had spent time at Barnardo’s in his younger years.

People sitting next to each other in a row
Nadine Brower with partner Daryl Hewlett and her sons Zaine, 13 and Blake, 16 (Nadine Brower/PA)

“I’m running for him because he recently passed away and he came out of Barnardo’s and was just very thankful that he had them to guide him and bring him up as he had no one,” Ms Brower said.

She added that her partner was “extremely sad” when Mr Foley passed away and read the eulogy at his funeral on September 23 2021.

“At his funeral, the family asked for no gifts or flowers but if anyone wanted to donate to Barnardo’s,” she said.

Ms Brower added that her dad has “massively improved” since last year, when he suffered a collapsed lung and had to be put into an induced coma for three months from January 20 2021.

“He’s doing well –  it’s just very gradual because he had muscle loss and everything that goes along with laying in bed for months on end,” she said.

“He is in a wheelchair and still trying to walk, but he’s a very strong man, he’s getting there – he’s keeping up his training and physio every day.”

London Marathon 2021
Eddie Brower with his wife Hazel last year (Nadine Brower/PA)

She added that her dad is “really proud of me”.

“He said that he’s done nothing. He doesn’t really understand how much he’s gone though to be honest,” she said.

“We watched him get put into a coma and not recognise his wife (Hazel, 75) at first. That was actually the worst time we’ve all been through as a family.

“The whole family has worked as a team, especially my sister Daliah, 47, who did a lot of the chasing up with the hospital appointments and my dad’s wife – it’s not just me. Me running is my way of raising awareness.”

Ms Brower hopes to improve on her time from the last marathon, which was five hours and six minutes.

“This year, I’m hoping to get it in four and a half hours, hopefully less, but that time would be amazing,” she said.

She has trained for three months with the help of the health spa Champneys and has said she has been “enjoying the runs”, even though she said “never again” after the last marathon.

London Marathon 2021
Nadine Brower ran in the 2021 London Marathon for the Royal Hospital for Neuro-Disability which nursed her father Eddie back to health (Nadine Brower/PA)

“I could feel my body swell up – luckily I had no injuries,” she said.

However, after seeing her partner and children and having a “nice bath”, she “felt amazing” and registered for the 2022 Marathon, which is on October 2, the next day.

As the day of the famous London event gets closer, Ms Brower said she is looking forward to seeing the public come out on the day to support her and the other runners.

So far, close to £1,700 out of her £3,000 target has been raised.

“It’s incredible and so lovely and I am so thankful when people donate,” she said.

“When people leave messages on my fundraising page I always reply because on the day of the marathon they help to create an incredible atmosphere.

“It really helps you along when you’re struggling as well – it gives you their energy to push through to the finishing line.”

The link to Ms Brower’s fundraising page can be accessed via this link: https://tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/nadine-brower-d4b54

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini rates England as one of the world’s top sides (John Walton/PA)
England still one of world’s top sides despite summer setbacks – Roberto Mancini
The scene of the stabbing in Huddersfield (Nigel Roddis/PA)
Boy, 16, held on suspicion of murder after 15-year-old stabbed near school gates
This shows a still image of the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A*, as seen by the Event Horizon Collaboration (EHT Collaboration/ESO/M Kornmesse)
Astronomers detect hot gas bubble around the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole
Olympic champion Max Whitlock will miss next month’s World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)
Max Whitlock decides to miss World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool
Manchester United have announced a loss of more than £115million for last season (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United debt rises to more than £514m as record wage bill revealed
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Midwives to vote on industrial action in bid for ‘fair and just pay award’
People visit the area of tripoint marking the place where borders of Poland, Lithuania and Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast meet, in Zerdziny, Poland (Michal Dyjuk/AP)
Baltics say no to automatic asylum for Russians fleeing draft
Manchester City’s David Silva takes a knee (PA)
Former Manchester City star David Silva guilty of hurting woman during brawl
(Toby Mellville/PA)
William and Kate thank staff during first engagement since Queen’s funeral
Celia Marsh, 42, died shortly after eating a sandwich from Pret a Manger (Leigh Day/PA)
Woman died from allergic reaction to dairy-contaminated Pret vegan wrap

More from The Courier

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Lynne Hoggan Phil and Holly column Picture shows; Lynne Hoggan Phil and Holly column. na. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
LYNNE HOGGAN: Denying they skipped The Queue is a bad look for Holly and…
0
To go with story by Jake Keith. GV Picture shows; Ship Inn. Broughty Ferry. Jake Keith/DCT Media Date; 01/08/2022
Outside seating at Dundee bars and restaurants under threat as Ship Inn owner criticises…
0
The Taco Bell staff on Reform Street welcomed their first customers on Thursday.
Locals queue in the rain to visit new Dundee Taco Bell restaurant
Bella Crowe, formerly of the Foundry Bar, Arbroath, and Colliston Inn.
Obituary: Bella Crowe launched recording career of Arbroath's Foundry Bar Band
0
Railings that were damaged in the incident.
Man charged over 'hit-and-run' outside Dundee primary school
Matty Todd celebrates his goal versus Alloa. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline standout Matty Todd praises SPFL Trust Trophy for giving him his big chance
0

Editor's Picks