Art sessions create ‘cheeky banter’ and community among those with dementia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Art sessions create ‘cheeky banter’ and community among those with dementia

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 8.03am
Stained glass effect flowers (Tapestry Care UK/Toni Peers/PA)
Stained glass effect flowers (Tapestry Care UK/Toni Peers/PA)

Art sessions organised by a charity have helped to bring those with dementia “out of their shell” and give them the confidence to create “fantastic” creations and engage in “cheeky banter”.

Havering-based charity Tapestry Care UK, which specialises in dementia and respite care – as well as supporting vulnerable adults including those who have learning difficulties and complex needs, who they refer to as ‘clients’ – carry out regular art sessions in their two hubs – HOPWA House in Hornchurch and Paines Brook in Harold Hill – which have brought “giggles” and helped to create a sense of community.

Art sessions usually have a theme based on “what’s going on in the world”, and no medium is off the table, with anything from paper to clay being used.

Flower made using different materials
Stained glass effect flowers (Tapestry Care UK/Toni Peers/PA)

The charity’s digital and social media officer – Renée Pitter, 23, from Lewisham, south-east London – told the PA news agency that the sessions have helped to bring people out of their shell and even improve their condition in some cases.

“We have one client who has dementia and went to a doctor’s appointment and obviously after a while, the doctors are going to expect the dementia to get worse,” she said.

“However, since she’s been doing the art sessions, when she went to the doctor’s appointment he was actually shocked because she was getting better.

“And we’ve seen that numerous times with our clients – art has a big impact in their lives and helps to bring them out of their shell because some of them used to be architects or designers so they have that creativity.

“Their work is fantastic.”

Different coloured hats
Hats made for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Tapestry Care UK/Toni Peers/PA)

She added that “it’s sad to see those going through dementia and all of them are in different stages.

“Some of them will still remember things they did yesterday and some think they are where they were 40 years ago.

“We do all what we can to support them and I am so proud to be a part of it.”

Toni Peers, who lives in Colchester, Essex, is the owner of CG Crafts and taught art lessons at the two hubs from November 2020 to August 2022, told PA that she loved the “cheeky banter” and “mild competitiveness” that happened in classes.

“One lady is really good at art and although she doesn’t have much verbal communication now, she still joins in the banter as we all giggle about how good she is and how we can’t compete,” the 49-year-old said.

“There are a lot of lovely chats going on, often inspired by the art and what they did at school, or how rubbish they were at school in art.”

Watercolour butterflies
Watercolour butterflies made by clients (Toni Peers/Tapestry Care UK/PA)

She also made sure to give “individual attention” to people as much as she could as “this really helps each person feel valued and less isolated and we do have a good giggle about the art”.

She added that organising art sessions was a case of “trial and error”.

“I have done all sorts of activities in the sessions at Tapestry Care, some work well and some are more challenging,” she said.

“Watercolour works well and I find if you can run an activity which can be made into something useful that really helps, so often our watercolour work will be made into a greetings card.

“We have also done air dry clay work, party hats for the Jubilee, Christmas decorations and crackers, themed workshops such as beach scenes for the summer.”

Black lanterns made using paper
Halloween lanterns (Toni Peers/Tapestry Care UK/PA)

She added that ongoing cost-of-living issues across the country have put a “halt” on her ability to carry out the creative sessions.

“Although we knew it before lockdown, creativity is for good mental health and the act of doing something practical together is also a great social activity for the clients and me so I hope a magic pot of money can be found and I am able to return soon,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini rates England as one of the world’s top sides (John Walton/PA)
England still one of world’s top sides despite summer setbacks – Roberto Mancini
The scene of the stabbing in Huddersfield (Nigel Roddis/PA)
Boy, 16, held on suspicion of murder after 15-year-old stabbed near school gates
This shows a still image of the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A*, as seen by the Event Horizon Collaboration (EHT Collaboration/ESO/M Kornmesse)
Astronomers detect hot gas bubble around the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole
Olympic champion Max Whitlock will miss next month’s World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)
Max Whitlock decides to miss World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool
Manchester United have announced a loss of more than £115million for last season (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United debt rises to more than £514m as record wage bill revealed
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Midwives to vote on industrial action in bid for ‘fair and just pay award’
People visit the area of tripoint marking the place where borders of Poland, Lithuania and Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast meet, in Zerdziny, Poland (Michal Dyjuk/AP)
Baltics say no to automatic asylum for Russians fleeing draft
Manchester City’s David Silva takes a knee (PA)
Former Manchester City star David Silva guilty of hurting woman during brawl
(Toby Mellville/PA)
William and Kate thank staff during first engagement since Queen’s funeral
Celia Marsh, 42, died shortly after eating a sandwich from Pret a Manger (Leigh Day/PA)
Woman died from allergic reaction to dairy-contaminated Pret vegan wrap

More from The Courier

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Lynne Hoggan Phil and Holly column Picture shows; Lynne Hoggan Phil and Holly column. na. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
LYNNE HOGGAN: Denying they skipped The Queue is a bad look for Holly and…
0
To go with story by Jake Keith. GV Picture shows; Ship Inn. Broughty Ferry. Jake Keith/DCT Media Date; 01/08/2022
Outside seating at Dundee bars and restaurants under threat as Ship Inn owner criticises…
0
The Taco Bell staff on Reform Street welcomed their first customers on Thursday.
Locals queue in the rain to visit new Dundee Taco Bell restaurant
Bella Crowe, formerly of the Foundry Bar, Arbroath, and Colliston Inn.
Obituary: Bella Crowe launched recording career of Arbroath's Foundry Bar Band
0
Railings that were damaged in the incident.
Man charged over 'hit-and-run' outside Dundee primary school
Matty Todd celebrates his goal versus Alloa. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline standout Matty Todd praises SPFL Trust Trophy for giving him his big chance
0

Editor's Picks