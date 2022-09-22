Cyberattack steals passenger data from Portuguese airline By Press Association September 22 2022, 10.31am Portugal’s national airline says hackers obtained the personal data of some of its customers and have published the information on the dark web (GH tech/Alamy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Portugal’s national airline says hackers obtained the personal data of some of its customers and have published the information on the dark web. No payment data was taken in the cyberattack, TAP Air Portugal said in a statement on Wednesday. The attack began almost a month ago and is being investigated by Portuguese authorities with the help of specialists from Microsoft, the airline said. Watch our CEO's, Christine Ourmières-Widener, message on the cyber attack on TAP. You can consult all the updated information on the subject here: https://t.co/LGUIj1xlNg. pic.twitter.com/MhuKiCConz— TAP Air Portugal (@tapairportugal) September 21, 2022 The hackers obtained names, nationalities, genders, date of births and addresses, emails and telephone contact details, the airline said without elaborating. Portuguese newspaper Expresso said a hacker group called Ragnar Locker was offering the information of 1.5 million TAP Air Portugal customers on the dark web. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World England still one of world’s top sides despite summer setbacks – Roberto Mancini Boy, 16, held on suspicion of murder after 15-year-old stabbed near school gates Astronomers detect hot gas bubble around the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole Max Whitlock decides to miss World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool Manchester United debt rises to more than £514m as record wage bill revealed Midwives to vote on industrial action in bid for ‘fair and just pay award’ Baltics say no to automatic asylum for Russians fleeing draft Former Manchester City star David Silva guilty of hurting woman during brawl William and Kate thank staff during first engagement since Queen’s funeral Woman died from allergic reaction to dairy-contaminated Pret vegan wrap More from The Courier Outside seating at Dundee bars and restaurants under threat as Ship Inn owner criticises… 0 Locals queue in the rain to visit new Dundee Taco Bell restaurant Obituary: Bella Crowe launched recording career of Arbroath's Foundry Bar Band 0 Man charged over 'hit-and-run' outside Dundee primary school Dunfermline standout Matty Todd praises SPFL Trust Trophy for giving him his big chance 0 COURIER OPINION: Aberfeldy trust’s radical housing plan is vital for its community 0 Editor's Picks Locals raise funds for Dundee woman in Turkish hospital as partner reveals ‘living nightmare’ The Courier named Scotland’s News Website of the Year Kirkcaldy parking attendant suffered volley of homophobic abuse in ticket row Dundee mum’s thanks to fashion designer Hayley Scanlan and sister Holly for MacMillan fundraiser We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College – here’s what they said Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags Man charged over ‘hit-and-run’ outside Dundee primary school COURIER OPINION: Aberfeldy trust’s radical housing plan is vital for its community Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC’s stadium plans