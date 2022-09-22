No let-up in hostilities in Ukraine despite prisoner swap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No let-up in hostilities in Ukraine despite prisoner swap

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 12.11pm
Ukrainian soldiers, who were released in a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, smile close to Chernihiv, Ukraine (Ukrainian Security Service Press Office/AP)
Ukrainian soldiers, who were released in a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, smile close to Chernihiv, Ukraine (Ukrainian Security Service Press Office/AP)

Russian missile strikes in the southern city of Zaporizhzha have left one person dead and five others wounded, Ukrainian officials said.

Meanwhile, officials in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk said Ukrainian shelling has killed at least five people.

It is a reminder that hostilities have not diminished despite a high-profile prisoner swap just hours earlier.

Zaporizhzhia governor Oleksandr Starukh said Russian forces targeted infrastructure facilities and damaged nearby apartment buildings.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy of the Ukrainian president’s office, said a hotel in the central part of the city was struck and rescuers were on the scene trying to free people trapped in the rubble.

The Zaporizhzhia region is one of four in which Russia is planning to hold referendums starting on Friday on becoming part of Russia, but the city itself is in Ukrainian hands.

Meanwhile, Donetsk city mayor Alexei Kulemzin said at least five people were killed when Ukrainian shelling on Thursday hit a covered market and a passenger minibus.

Just hours before the latest attacks, a high-profile prisoner swap saw 215 Ukrainian and foreign fighters exchanged — 200 of them for a single person, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Among the freed fighters were Ukrainian defenders of a steel plant in Mariupol during a long Russian siege and 10 foreigners, including five British nationals and two US military veterans who had fought with Ukrainian forces.

A video on the BBC news website on Thursday showed two of the released British men, Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, speaking on a plane.

People charge their phones and electronic devices powered by a generator in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine
People charge their phones and electronic devices powered by a generator in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

It said they had arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“We just want to let everyone know that we’re now out of the danger zone and we’re on our way home to our families,” Mr Aslin said in the video, as Mr Pinner added: “By the skin of our teeth.”

The speed with which the Russian missile attack came after the swap suggested that the Kremlin was seeking to dispel any notion of weakness or waning determination to achieve its war aims following recent battlefield losses and setbacks that gravely undercut the aura of Russian military might.

Those losses culminated on Wednesday in Mr Putin’s order for a partial mobilisation of reservists to bolster his forces in Ukraine that sparked rare protests in the Russia and was derided in the West as an act of weakness and desperation.

The partial call-up was short on details, raising concerns of a wider draft that sent some Russians scrambling to buy plane tickets to flee the country.

A local resident stands near a rocket fragment near her house in the recently retaken Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine
A local resident stands near a rocket fragment near her house in the recently retaken Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine (Kostiantyn Liberov/AP)

The move preceded referendums that authorities in Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine are preparing to hold on becoming part of Russia — a move that could allow Moscow to escalate the war.

The votes start on Friday in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

Foreign leaders are already calling the votes illegitimate and non-binding.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said they were a “sham” and “noise” to distract the public.

