William and Kate thank staff during first engagement since Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 12.13pm
(Toby Mellville/PA)
(Toby Mellville/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales are meeting volunteers and operational staff to thank them for their work on the Queen’s committal service at Windsor Castle.

William and Kate arrived at Windsor Guildhall on Thursday for their first royal engagement since the late monarch’s funeral.

The pair will pass on their appreciation to volunteers and staff who worked on the service at St George’s Chapel on Monday afternoon.

They will also thank the group for supporting the large crowds that gathered in Windsor to commemorate the Queen and watch the procession of her coffin up the Long Walk to the castle before the service.

The prince and princess arrived dressed all in black as they continue to observe the royal mourning period which lasts until Monday.

The engagement is one of their first since William became the heir apparent and became known as the Prince of Wales, after the death of his grandmother and the accession of his father, Charles, to become the King.

William also inherited the title Duke of Cornwall and is now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Kate is now known as the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Harry, Meghan, William and Kate view the floral tributes at Windsor Castle (Chris Jackson/PA)

Other royals are also undertaking engagements on Thursday to thank people involved in the Queen’s funeral and to recognise the service of those on deployment overseas.

The Earl of Wessex is visiting Estonia and Germany in his role as Royal Colonel of 2nd Battalion of The Rifles and Royal Honorary Colonel of the Royal Wessex Yeomanry.

This trip includes thanking members of 2 Rifles for their service to the Queen at Camp Tapa, Estonia, and visiting troops on deployment from the Royal Wessex Yeomanry at the Normandy Barracks in Paderborn, Germany.

The Princess Royal is visiting Portsmouth Naval Base to meet Royal Navy personnel who took part in the funeral procession.

Anne will also visit St Omer Barracks in Aldershot to meet personnel who played a central role in providing logistical support during the funeral.

