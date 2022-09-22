Former Manchester City star David Silva guilty of hurting woman during brawl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Former Manchester City star David Silva guilty of hurting woman during brawl

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 12.18pm
Manchester City’s David Silva takes a knee (PA)
Manchester City’s David Silva takes a knee (PA)

Former Spain and Manchester City midfielder David Silva has been found guilty of hurting a woman during a brawl.

The fracas happened on June 19 during the Carnaval celebration on the Canary Islands, where a fight broke out between a group of people and 36-year-old Silva and his companions, according to Spanish court documents seen by the Associated Press.

Silva, the court said, forcibly grabbed the woman to pull her away, “provoking her to fall”.

She suffered pain in her back, bruises and abrasions to her elbows and knees that needed medical treatment.

Manchester City’s David Silva
Manchester City’s David Silva (PA)

The court fined Silva 1,080 euros (£943).

Two other people were also found guilty of causing bodily harm.

One was fined, while the other was fined and given an eight-month prison sentence.

Silva has been playing for Spanish club Real Sociedad since 2020.

The playmaker is a World Cup winner and a four-time English Premier League champion.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini rates England as one of the world’s top sides (John Walton/PA)
England still one of world’s top sides despite summer setbacks – Roberto Mancini
The scene of the stabbing in Huddersfield (Nigel Roddis/PA)
Boy, 16, held on suspicion of murder after 15-year-old stabbed near school gates
This shows a still image of the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A*, as seen by the Event Horizon Collaboration (EHT Collaboration/ESO/M Kornmesse)
Astronomers detect hot gas bubble around the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole
Olympic champion Max Whitlock will miss next month’s World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)
Max Whitlock decides to miss World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool
Manchester United have announced a loss of more than £115million for last season (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United debt rises to more than £514m as record wage bill revealed
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Midwives to vote on industrial action in bid for ‘fair and just pay award’
People visit the area of tripoint marking the place where borders of Poland, Lithuania and Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast meet, in Zerdziny, Poland (Michal Dyjuk/AP)
Baltics say no to automatic asylum for Russians fleeing draft
(Toby Mellville/PA)
William and Kate thank staff during first engagement since Queen’s funeral
Celia Marsh, 42, died shortly after eating a sandwich from Pret a Manger (Leigh Day/PA)
Woman died from allergic reaction to dairy-contaminated Pret vegan wrap
Ukrainian soldiers, who were released in a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, smile close to Chernihiv, Ukraine (Ukrainian Security Service Press Office/AP)
No let-up in hostilities in Ukraine despite prisoner swap

More from The Courier

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Lynne Hoggan Phil and Holly column Picture shows; Lynne Hoggan Phil and Holly column. na. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
LYNNE HOGGAN: Denying they skipped The Queue is a bad look for Holly and…
0
To go with story by Jake Keith. GV Picture shows; Ship Inn. Broughty Ferry. Jake Keith/DCT Media Date; 01/08/2022
Outside seating at Dundee bars and restaurants under threat as Ship Inn owner criticises…
0
The Taco Bell staff on Reform Street welcomed their first customers on Thursday.
Locals queue in the rain to visit new Dundee Taco Bell restaurant
Bella Crowe, formerly of the Foundry Bar, Arbroath, and Colliston Inn.
Obituary: Bella Crowe launched recording career of Arbroath's Foundry Bar Band
0
Railings that were damaged in the incident.
Man charged over 'hit-and-run' outside Dundee primary school
Matty Todd celebrates his goal versus Alloa. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline standout Matty Todd praises SPFL Trust Trophy for giving him his big chance
0

Editor's Picks