Manchester United debt rises to more than £514m as record wage bill revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Manchester United debt rises to more than £514m as record wage bill revealed

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 12.59pm
Manchester United have announced a loss of more than £115million for last season (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United have announced a loss of more than £115million for last season (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United have announced a net loss of £115.5million for the 2021-22 season even though revenues rose by 18 per cent to £583m.

Figures released incorporating the final quarter of their financial year, which ended in June, showed losses rose by £23m on the previous 12 months.

The club’s net debt also rose, from £419.5m in 2021 to £514.9m this year, an increase of more than 22 per cent.

United put that rise of £95.4m primarily down to £64.6m of unrealised foreign exchange losses on the retranslation of borrowings in United States dollars.

Revenue rose by £89.1m, while United paid out £33.6m in dividends to shareholders.

“Our financial results for fiscal 2022 reflect a recovery from the pandemic, a full return of fans and new commercial partnerships offset by increased investment in the playing squad,” said chief financial officer Cliff Baty.

“Our results have been adversely affected by the absence of a summer tour in July 2021, material exceptional and increased utility costs, and the impact of the weakening of sterling on our non-cash finance costs.”

As a result of the signings last summer of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane wages leapt by 19.1 per cent, a rise of £61.6m to £384.2m.

Manchester United v Real Sociedad – UEFA Europa League – Group E – Old Trafford
As a result of the signings last summer of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo (pictured), wages rose by 19.1 per cent to £384.2m(Martin Rickett/PA)

That figure is the highest in Premier League history, surpassing the previous mark set by Manchester City (£355m).

“Our club’s core mission is to win football matches and entertain our fans,” said chief executive Richard Arnold.

“Since our last earnings report, we have strengthened our men’s first team squad, completed a successful summer tour, and established a foundation to build from in the early stages of the 2022-23 season under our new manager Erik ten Hag.

“We have also continued to develop our women’s team with an aim of reinforcing our position among the leading clubs in the Women’s Super League.

“While there is a lot more work to do, everyone at the club is aligned on a clear strategy to deliver sustained success on the pitch and a sustainable economic model off it, to the mutual benefit of fans, shareholders, and other stakeholders.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini rates England as one of the world’s top sides (John Walton/PA)
England still one of world’s top sides despite summer setbacks – Roberto Mancini
Olympic champion Max Whitlock will miss next month’s World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)
Max Whitlock decides to miss World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool
Gareth Southgate and England face Italy as their World Cup preparations intensify (Mike Egerton/PA)
The key talking points as England look to bounce back from summer setbacks
Worcester are facing administration due to debts of over £25million (Nigel French/PA)
Worcester’s game against Newcastle to go ahead after troubled club meet deadline
Joe Joyce, pictured, is eyeing a fight against Oleksandr Usyk (Simon Marper/PA)
Joe Joyce seeks ‘statement’ success by stopping Joseph Parker
Roger Federer will play alongside Rafael Nadal in his final match (James Manning/PA)
Roger Federer to partner Rafael Nadal in farewell match
Kyle Lafferty, left, is the subject of a club probe (Will Matthews/PA)
Kyle Lafferty subject of Kilmarnock probe over alleged use of sectarian language
Bristol owner Steve Lansdown insists Premiership Rugby must generate more revenue (Scott Wilson/PA)
Investing in English club rugby is a bit of a black hole – Steve…
Former England defender Glen Johnson believes Gareth Southgate is showing too much loyalty to the likes of Harry Maguire (Simon Marper/PA)
England shouldn’t pick out-of-favour players based on loyalty – Glen Johnson
Mark Noble spent 18 seasons with his boyhood club (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Mark Noble returns to West Ham as sporting director

More from The Courier

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Lynne Hoggan Phil and Holly column Picture shows; Lynne Hoggan Phil and Holly column. na. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
LYNNE HOGGAN: Denying they skipped The Queue is a bad look for Holly and…
0
To go with story by Jake Keith. GV Picture shows; Ship Inn. Broughty Ferry. Jake Keith/DCT Media Date; 01/08/2022
Outside seating at Dundee bars and restaurants under threat as Ship Inn owner criticises…
0
The Taco Bell staff on Reform Street welcomed their first customers on Thursday.
Locals queue in the rain to visit new Dundee Taco Bell restaurant
Bella Crowe, formerly of the Foundry Bar, Arbroath, and Colliston Inn.
Obituary: Bella Crowe launched recording career of Arbroath's Foundry Bar Band
0
Railings that were damaged in the incident.
Man charged over 'hit-and-run' outside Dundee primary school
Matty Todd celebrates his goal versus Alloa.
Dunfermline standout Matty Todd praises SPFL Trust Trophy for giving him his big chance
0

Editor's Picks