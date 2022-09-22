Over one million Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers By Press Association September 22 2022, 1.49pm Tesla is recalling almost 1.1 million vehicles in the US because the windows can pinch a person’s fingers when being rolled up (GK Images/Alamy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Tesla is recalling almost 1.1 million vehicles in the US because the windows can pinch a person’s fingers when being rolled up. The automatic window reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction, Tesla said in documents posted on Thursday by US safety regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that is a violation of federal safety standards for power windows. An online software update will fix the problem, Tesla said. The recall covers certain 2017 to 2022 Model 3 sedans and some 2020 and 2021 Model Y SUVs. Also included are some Model S sedans and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022. Tesla discovered the problem during production testing in August. Owners will be notified by letter starting from November 15. The company says in documents that vehicles in production got the update starting on September 13. Tesla was not aware of any warranty claims or injuries due to the problem as of September 16, according to the documents. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Motoring Long-term report: Packing for a baby is no challenge for our Skoda Kodiaq Volkswagen’s Gen.Travel concept looks at the future of long-distance travel Mazda vehicles set new Guinness World Record in Italy Most electric car owners unhappy with public charging infrastructure – survey Ford’s Mustang Mach-e gains new driver assistance features and increased towing capacity Citroen wants to bring Ami Buggy to the UK Young drivers hit with £385 year-on-year jump in car running costs The Renault 5 Turbo is reborn as an electric drift car Majority of drivers against relaxing MOT rules – survey Chancellor urged to cut VAT on public charging of electric cars More from The Courier 'Confusing' Kingsway speed stickers still up because they're too sticky - but lower limit… 0 New Dundee United No.2 Stevie Crawford to take charge of East Fife one last… 0 'Morally depraved' serial rapist from Fife branded jailed for 12 years Covid cases on the decline across Tayside and Fife for second week in a… 0 Mother's sadness as son's memorial benches removed from Fife's Lochore Meadows 0 Liam Fox named Dundee United head coach on two-year deal as ex Scotland striker… 0 Editor's Picks Stalker paedophile from Angus walks free after breach trial collapses Mother’s sadness as son’s memorial benches removed from Fife’s Lochore Meadows The Rialto: Lochee cinema made movie history before fire hit iconic building Roz McCall: Meet your new MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Solar farm developers showcase 50,000-panel Forfar project for fields near Station Park Kirkcaldy’s Dean Park Hotel gets green light for £5m spa project Demand for land ownership cap as small group of super-rich hold a million hectares of land St John’s High pupil Evan Lyon, 13, wins Gold Star for stepping up to leading role on stage Dundee private health clinic graded ‘unsatisfactory’ by inspectors Monifieth High School pupils’ art stops rail passengers in their tracks