Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan apologises to avoid contempt charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan apologises to avoid contempt charges

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 2.04pm
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, centre left, arrives to the Islamabad High Court surrounded by security in Islamabad, Pakistan (W.K. Yousafzai/AP)
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, centre left, arrives to the Islamabad High Court surrounded by security in Islamabad, Pakistan (W.K. Yousafzai/AP)

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has apologised in court for his outburst against a female judge during a rally last month that was seen as a threat to the judiciary and judges in general.

The apology, an option envisaged under the Pakistani legal system, may allow Khan to stay out of jail and avoid contempt charges.

Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April, has been campaigning for early elections and claims he was toppled under a US conspiracy.

The development comes days after Pakistani police were ordered by a judge to drop terrorism charges against Khan in a separate case over threats to the same judge and also to police.

The legal cases followed a speech Khan gave in the capital, Islamabad, during which he vowed to bring a lawsuit against the Islamabad police chief and a judge for allowing police to question Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff at Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf political party.

Khan made the controversial remarks after being told Gill had allegedly been tortured by police following his arrest on charges of inciting troops to mutiny.

During the August rally, Khan at one point directed his comments at Judge Zeba Chaudhry, saying: “You also get ready for it, we will also take action against you.”

Khan, a former cricket star turned politician who became premier in 2018, is currently on bail, which shields him from arrest in several cases.

Pakistani opposition leader and former prime minister Imran Khan addresses his party supporters during a rally in Peshawar, Pakistan, on September 6
Pakistani opposition leader and former prime minister Imran Khan addresses his party supporters during a rally in Peshawar, Pakistan, on September 6 (Mohammad Sajjad/AP)

“I am ready to apologise … if the court thinks that I have crossed a line,” Khan said as he appeared before the Islamabad High Court on Thursday.

“I assure the court that this won’t happen again in the future,” he added.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said Khan’s gesture was appreciated but that the former prime minister needs to submit his apology in writing before October 3, at which point Minallah would review the text and decide whether to drop the contempt case.

Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, who is not related to Judge Chaudhry, later told reporters Khan’s apology would be submitted in writing to the court shortly.

Dozens of Khan’s supporters had gathered outside the court building to cheer him on and hundreds of police were deployed to prevent violence and to keep the crowd from pushing its way into the court.

Since his ousting, Khan has alleged — without providing evidence — that Pakistan’s powerful military took part in an alleged US plot to oust him.

Washington, and the government of Khan’s successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, have denied the allegation.

Mr Sharif has also rejected Khan’s demand, saying elections will be held on time next year.

In recent weeks, authorities have levelled several cases against Khan — including one for defying a ban on rallies.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

A man from Luhansk region votes in the so-called referendum (AP)
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine hold ‘sham’ referendums on joining Russia
Floral tributes left near the scene in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield (Nigel Roddis/PA)
Second teenager arrested after boy fatally stabbed outside school gates
Covid-19 infections in England and Wales have risen for the first time in two months, new figures show (PA)
Covid-19 infections rise in England and Wales for first time since early July
Giraffes Makeda, Mburu, Ruby and Christa at the zoo (Marwell Zoo/PA)
Zoo welcomes new giraffe arrival with a love-heart on its cheek
Deividas Skebas, 22, arriving for a previous Lincoln Crown Court hearing (Joe Giddens/PA)
Trial date set for man accused of murdering nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte
Molly Russell (Family handout/PA)
Coroner warns Molly Russell inquest as ‘distressing’ videos played
Mink farming is to resume in Denmark (Chris Ison/PA)
Denmark to allow mink breeding to resume next year
Some drinkers are being breathalysed before they enter city centre bars and clubs in Durham (Durham Police/PA)
Revellers in Durham breathalysed to encourage safer drinking
IVF treatment (Ben Birchall/PA)
Private IVF patients not getting all facts to make informed decisions – watchdog
Experts have found evidence of war crimes (Kostiantyn Liberov/AP
Evidence found of war crimes committed in Ukraine, experts say

More from The Courier

One of the temporary 40mph signs on the Kingsway
'Confusing' Kingsway speed stickers still up because they're too sticky - but lower limit…
0
Stevie Crawford will take charge of East fife one final time this weekend.
New Dundee United No.2 Stevie Crawford to take charge of East Fife one last…
0
Lowther was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
'Morally depraved' serial rapist from Fife branded jailed for 12 years
Cases are continuing to fall across Tayside and Fife.
Covid cases on the decline across Tayside and Fife for second week in a…
0
The benches were installed in memory of Hazel's son Cole.
Mother's sadness as son's memorial benches removed from Fife's Lochore Meadows
0
Liam Fox impressed as interim Dundee United boss
Liam Fox named Dundee United head coach on two-year deal as ex Scotland striker…
0

Editor's Picks