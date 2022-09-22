Ticket crush for India-Australia cricket match injures 20 By Press Association September 22 2022, 2.48pm A man jumps a railing to take a break as people line up to buy tickets for the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and Australia at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad, India (Mahesh Kumar/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Twenty people were injured in a stampede when thousands of people thronged counters selling tickets for an India-Australia Twenty20 cricket match in southern India, police said. The crush of cricket enthusiasts occurred as the tickets sale started at three counters at the Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state. Nearly 30,000 people were waiting in long lines for only 3,000 tickets for Sunday’s match, and police were using batons to try and control the crowd. Seven of the 20 injured people were in a serious condition in hospital, a police officer said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to reporters. India is hosting Australia in a three-match T20 series in preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World British headteacher groomed at least 131 children worldwide using social media Boy, 15, fatally stabbed outside school gates identified by police Study sheds light on why whales do not get brain damage when they swim Parole Board recommends race-hate killer be freed from jail Anne meets members of armed forces to offer thanks for roles in Queen’s funeral Boss admits Pinterest ‘not safe’ when Molly Russell used site before ending life ‘Wrong kind of shale’ and 280m years too late: Geologists react to fracking move There should be no rewards for failure – MUST condemns owners taking dividends Alex Jones gives evidence at trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies Chris Kaba’s family taking ‘a step back’ after viewing footage of fatal incident More from The Courier Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen 0 9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food 0 Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault REVIEW: Ricky Ross was like being with an old friend The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV… 0 Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack 1 Editor's Picks The Courier named Scotland’s News Website of the Year Dundee family furious after daughter’s electric trike stolen 9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack Stars including Ronan Keating and Tom Chaplin heading to Tayside and Fife for Dunhill Cup Warning jobs could go at garden centre near Abernethy due to battery storage schemes Friends clash as multi-million Scottish Crannog Centre revamp plans approved ALISTAIR HEATHER: I saw a UFO over Angus – should I believe my eyes? Customers ‘swore at police’ after officers discovered 2am lock-in at Clep Bar in Dundee Dundee Christian ‘street artists’ acquitted of Fife war memorial vandalism