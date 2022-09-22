William got ‘choked up’ over Paddington Bear tributes to the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

William got ‘choked up’ over Paddington Bear tributes to the Queen

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 3.03pm Updated: September 22 2022, 6.19pm
(Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
(Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The Prince of Wales has told funeral workers in Windsor that he got “choked up” seeing Paddington Bear tributes to the Queen as he carried out his first engagement since her funeral.

William and his wife the Princess of Wales greeted volunteers and operational staff and praised their work during events surrounding the Queen’s committal service in Windsor.

The pair, who wore black as they continued to observe the royal mourning period, met about 30 people at Windsor Guildhall on Thursday afternoon.

Vice Lord Lieutenant Graham Barker and Windsor council’s lead royal funeral planner, Andrew Scott, introduced them to staff and volunteers representing different sectors who supported the crowds on Monday.

They included St John Ambulance volunteers, council workers, stewards, Crown Estate staff and logistics teams.

William told a member of the logistics team that “certain moments catch you out” as they spoke about the last few days.

The prince said: “If you flip it on its head, it is always very comforting that so many people care. It makes it a lot better.

“There are certain moments that catch you out. You are prepared for all but certain moments catch you out.”

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The couple meet volunteers and operational staff at Windsor Guildhall (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

He added: “It is the things you don’t expect that get to you,” adding that he got “choked up” over the Paddington tributes.

Speaking later to council workers, William also joked about there being a new “competition” between Paddington Bear and the corgis.

He said Paddington is “a new addition” but “the corgis have been there for longer”.

William and Kate also spoke to members of the Crown Estate, who helped to organise the floral tributes in Windsor, about the number of flowers left by members of the public.

The heir to the throne described the colours as “amazing”, with Kate adding: “The spotlight was on Windsor and it looked incredible, so well done.”

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The staff and volunteers were involved in the committal service for the Queen (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The prince thanked the team for their work, saying people “don’t see all the hard work that goes into it”, before adding: “We appreciate all the hours you have put in.”

When the Crown Estate staff thanked the pair for coming to say thank you, Kate said: “It’s the least we could do. We should have been volunteering.”

They also spoke to a group of Royal Borough ambassadors, and the princess asked if many people in the crowds were locals. The ambassadors told her that people in the crowd had turned up from all over the world.

“It’s amazing how many people wanted to come and pay their respects,” the princess said.

William said later: “It’s been a busy few days but you guys have been doing long hours as well, so thank you so much.”

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
William and Kate meet Royal Borough ambassadors (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Speaking to the transport workers who helped to organise road closures and car parks, he said: “We were quite worried that with everyone coming here it would shut down the whole town, but it kept moving.”

Kate added: “We were grateful we could still got the children to and from school.”

The engagement was one of William’s first since he became the heir apparent and became known as the Prince of Wales – with Kate as the Princess of Wales – after the death of his grandmother and the accession of his father, Charles.

Other royals are also undertaking engagements on Thursday to thank people involved in the Queen’s funeral and to recognise the service of those on deployment overseas.

The Earl of Wessex is visiting Estonia and Germany in his role as Royal Colonel of 2nd Battalion of The Rifles and Royal Honorary Colonel of the Royal Wessex Yeomanry.

The Princess Royal is travelling to Portsmouth Naval Base to meet Royal Navy personnel who took part in the funeral procession, and then to St Omer Barracks, Aldershot, to thank those who provided logistical support during the funeral.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Nicholas Clayton was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday to 20 months’ imprisonment and made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 15 years. (PA)
British headteacher groomed at least 131 children worldwide using social media
Boy, 15, fatally stabbed outside school gates identified by police
A study has shed light on why whales do not get brain damage when they swim (Yui Mok/PA)
Study sheds light on why whales do not get brain damage when they swim
Michael Barton is to be released from jail after a recommendation by the Parole Board (Merseyside Police/PA)
Parole Board recommends race-hate killer be freed from jail
The Princess Royal, as Commodore-in-Chief Portsmouth, meets Royal Navy personnel at Portsmouth Naval Base who took part in the Queen’s funeral procession (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Anne meets members of armed forces to offer thanks for roles in Queen’s funeral
Molly Russell’s inquest is taking place in north London (PA)
Boss admits Pinterest ‘not safe’ when Molly Russell used site before ending life
Fracking was paused in 2019 following worries about earthquakes in west Lancashire and the Government said it would be guided by the science before it was allowed to restart (PA)
‘Wrong kind of shale’ and 280m years too late: Geologists react to fracking move
The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust believes failure is being rewarded at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
There should be no rewards for failure – MUST condemns owners taking dividends
Alex Jones, right, enters court with members of his security team (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media/AP)
Alex Jones gives evidence at trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies
Chris Kaba (Inquest/PA)
Chris Kaba’s family taking ‘a step back’ after viewing footage of fatal incident

More from The Courier

Dundee stolen trike
Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. St Andrews traditional pubs Picture shows; St Andrews traditional pubs. St Andrews. Supplied by TBC Date; Unknown
9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food
0
(Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault
Ricky Ross played an intimate, solo gig in Perth.
REVIEW: Ricky Ross was like being with an old friend
The New Saints will be an entirely new opposition for Dundee
The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV…
0
The Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry.
Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack
1

Editor's Picks