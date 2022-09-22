Hospital rated ‘inadequate’ two years after vulnerable patient’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Hospital rated ‘inadequate’ two years after vulnerable patient’s death

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 3.57pm
Personal trainer Matthew Caseby (Family handout/PA)
Personal trainer Matthew Caseby (Family handout/PA)

A hospital has been rated “inadequate” nearly two years after the death of a vulnerable patient – prompting calls from his family for it to be shut down “before anyone else is hurt”.

The Priory Hospital Woodbourne, in Birmingham, was inspected in May after an inquest found neglect at the facility contributed to the death of personal trainer Matthew Caseby, 23.

Its overall Care Quality Commission (CQC) rating has dropped from “good” to “inadequate” following the visit, according to the regulator.

Mr Caseby was killed by a train after absconding from the private mental health facility in September 2020.

He had been able to leave the hospital, where he was an NHS-funded patient, by climbing over a courtyard fence, an inquest heard in April.

The jury ruled he was left “inappropriately unattended” for several minutes before he scaled the 2.3 metre-high barrier and the hospital is now facing a criminal probe over his death.

Craig Howarth, CQC head of hospital inspections for mental health services, raised concerns that management at the facility had failed to fully respond to information from the coroner’s inquiry.

“When inspectors visited Woodbourne Priory Hospital it was concerning that the management team had not fully responded to information from the coroner’s inquiry,” Mr Howarth said.

“It was concerning that at our inspection, staff couldn’t directly observe patients in all outside areas of the wards without physically escorting them.”

Following the initial inspection, which was unannounced, the CQC also received more “information of concern” about the hospital, which was unrelated to the prevention of future deaths report published by the coroner.

This prompted a second inspection in August, after which the CQC suspended ratings.

This ensures people looking for information about the organisation can be confident the rating is an accurate and up-to-date reflection of the care being provided.

Mr Howarth added: “Overall, we found a number of actions had been addressed. However, there is still more work to be done to address some remaining environmental issues.

“The service has submitted an action plan which addresses the concerns raised during the May inspection.

“However, since then, we have received further information of concern unrelated to the prevention of future deaths document, and carried out a further inspection in August to ensure people are receiving safe care.

“The findings will be published in a report in due course. We will continue to monitor the service closely and will return to check on progress to ensure improvements have been made and embedded.”

Richard Caseby, Mr Caseby’s father, said it was “shocking” that the hospital still presented a “danger” to patients two years after his son’s death.

He said: “It is shocking that two years after Matthew’s death and five months after a damning judgment of neglect at his inquest, the Woodbourne Priory hospital is still a danger to patients.

“The place should be shut down before anyone else is hurt there.

“Even though the Priory and the Woodbourne manager Victoria Colloby are now under criminal investigation, the company appears incapable of making its facilities safe for patients.

“More than 80% of Priory revenues come from the NHS out-sourcing mental health services. This dependency must be broken or more vulnerable people will be put at risk”.

The hospital has been contacted for comment.

Editor's Picks