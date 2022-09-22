£500 million social care discharge fund ‘not enough on its own’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

£500 million social care discharge fund ‘not enough on its own’

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 4.23pm
Health and Social Care Secretary Therese Coffey announced her plans for social care (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Health and Social Care Secretary Therese Coffey announced her plans for social care (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Groups have dubbed a new £500 million winter discharge fund as insufficient and said the Government must deliver a “much bigger and bolder plan” for social care.

Charities, social care providers and councils welcomed the cash injection but said it will not “touch the sides” of what the struggling sector needs.

The sum – to support the discharge of hospital patients into their own homes or community settings with the care and support they need – was announced by Health and Social Care Secretary Therese Coffey as part of a plan for patients.

She described it as a “down payment in the rebalancing of funding across health and social care as we develop our longer-term plans”.

Cabinet meeting
Health Secretary Therese Coffey announced measures to address the needs of the social care sector

Ms Coffey also announced a £15 million fund to help recruit more care workers from abroad this year, acknowledging the country is experiencing a shortage of carers.

Groups expressed concern at a lack of a long-term plan for social care and warned the Government it should not be viewed purely as a means to release pressure on the NHS.

The charity Age UK said it fears the measures will not be enough.

Charity director Caroline Abrahams said: “They certainly do not address the deep, underlying problems affecting the NHS and social care, chronic workforce shortages above all.

“As each day goes by the need for an ambitious, properly funded workforce plan across health and social care becomes ever more pressing.

“We wanted the Secretary of State to announce an immediate pay rise for care workers in her statement.

“Without it we remain concerned that care staff will continue to walk away, attracted by appreciably better terms and conditions in other sectors.”

She said a “much bigger and bolder plan for social care cannot come too soon”. She added: “The need is urgent and growing, the clock is ticking”.

The National Care Forum, which represents not-for-profit care providers, said the “scant detail” in the plan makes it hard to know whether it will have the impact the sector needs.

Chief executive Vic Rayner said: “The talk is of prevention as a priority, yet the main actions and resource appear to focus squarely on hospital discharge.

“The government has to wake up to the massive challenge facing the social care workforce and outline a strategic workforce plan that addresses pay, terms and conditions in a meaningful way.

“Short term discharge funding will not undo systemic inequities those receiving and delivering care face day in day out.”

Mike Padgham, chairman of the Independent Care Group, said the amount pledged “will not touch the sides”, and that the Government must act with boldness and address the issue of staff pay to solve recruitment struggles,

He said: “The Government has woefully underestimated the depth of the crisis in social care and announcing this £500 million as if it were the answer to our prayers is insulting.

“This is a sticking plaster put on a gaping wound by a doctor that doesn’t see how sick the patient is.”

Richard Kramer, chief executive of national disability charity Sense, said: “Whilst the £500 million funding to improve hospital discharge is positive, on its own it simply won’t improve social care for disabled people.

“What social care needs is a workforce strategy and the funding to deliver it.”

He said the Government should remember that social care is not in place to relieve pressures on the NHS but that both services “are equal partners”.

The King’s Fund said the announcement contains sensible measures but amounts to “little more than tinkering at the edges”.

Director of policy Sally Warren said: “The scale of the challenge requires bolder action.

“The reinstatement of a scheme to help patients off NHS wards and into social care will relieve some of the pressure on hospitals.

“But social care is much more than a release valve for NHS pressures. A short-term, short-notice pot of cash is not going to help social care services to address unmet need, improve quality of care, or recruit and retain more staff.”

Councillor Tim Oliver, chairman of the County Councils Network, said the £500 winter fund is a “step in the right direction”.

He continued: “But with councils facing £3.7 billion in inflationary costs this year and next, today’s announcement falls short of what is required.

“This funding will assist with hospital discharges, but will not address other issues within the care system, such as over 500,000 people on care waiting lists, chronic staff shortages with over 160,000 vacancies, and major concerns that the introduction of reforms next year could exacerbate these financial and workforce pressures.”

He added that he welcomed Ms Coffey’s description of the sum as a “down payment” and that the Government must specify how much extra the sector will get as soon as possible.

The Local Government Association said the funding will be significant but said councils and care providers “cannot continue relying on last-minute, short term allocations”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Nicholas Clayton was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday to 20 months’ imprisonment and made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 15 years. (PA)
British headteacher groomed at least 131 children worldwide using social media
Boy, 15, fatally stabbed outside school gates identified by police
A study has shed light on why whales do not get brain damage when they swim (Yui Mok/PA)
Study sheds light on why whales do not get brain damage when they swim
Michael Barton is to be released from jail after a recommendation by the Parole Board (Merseyside Police/PA)
Parole Board recommends race-hate killer be freed from jail
The Princess Royal, as Commodore-in-Chief Portsmouth, meets Royal Navy personnel at Portsmouth Naval Base who took part in the Queen’s funeral procession (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Anne meets members of armed forces to offer thanks for roles in Queen’s funeral
Molly Russell’s inquest is taking place in north London (PA)
Boss admits Pinterest ‘not safe’ when Molly Russell used site before ending life
Fracking was paused in 2019 following worries about earthquakes in west Lancashire and the Government said it would be guided by the science before it was allowed to restart (PA)
‘Wrong kind of shale’ and 280m years too late: Geologists react to fracking move
The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust believes failure is being rewarded at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
There should be no rewards for failure – MUST condemns owners taking dividends
Alex Jones, right, enters court with members of his security team (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media/AP)
Alex Jones gives evidence at trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies
Chris Kaba (Inquest/PA)
Chris Kaba’s family taking ‘a step back’ after viewing footage of fatal incident

More from The Courier

Dundee stolen trike
Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. St Andrews traditional pubs Picture shows; St Andrews traditional pubs. St Andrews. Supplied by TBC Date; Unknown
9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food
0
Health and Social Care Secretary Therese Coffey announced her plans for social care (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault
Ricky Ross played an intimate, solo gig in Perth.
REVIEW: Ricky Ross was like being with an old friend
The New Saints will be an entirely new opposition for Dundee
The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV…
0
The Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry.
Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack
1

Editor's Picks