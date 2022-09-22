Chris Kaba’s family taking ‘a step back’ after viewing footage of fatal incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Chris Kaba’s family taking ‘a step back’ after viewing footage of fatal incident

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 4.39pm
Chris Kaba (Inquest/PA)
Chris Kaba (Inquest/PA)

Chris Kaba’s family “are going to take a step back” after viewing footage of the incident in which he was shot dead by an armed police officer.

Mr Kaba, 24, was killed on September 5 following a police pursuit of his car which ended in Streatham Hill, south London.

The Audi he was driving was hemmed in by two police vehicles in Kirkstall Gardens, a narrow residential street, and one round was fired from a police weapon.

The Metropolitan Police officer involved has been suspended by the force and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating.

A police cordon at the scene in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London, where Chris Kaba was shot by armed officers from the Metropolitan Police following a pursuit
A police cordon at the scene in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London (Andrew Quinn/PA)

The family viewed the footage on Wednesday afternoon.

Jefferson Bosela, Mr Kaba’s cousin, said: “The family just wants justice. For now, the family are going to take a break and take a step back.”

A statement on behalf of family members said they will be making no further comment.

The statement said: “Yesterday, Chris Kaba’s closest family were given the opportunity to view some footage of the incident in which he was fatally shot by a police officer.

“The facts of this case demand urgent accountability and the family therefore await regular meaningful updates on the investigation and the progress towards a charging decision.

“The family will not make any further comment for the time being, whilst awaiting further regular updates from the IOPC to ensure that the investigation does the job that it needs to do. The family’s demands for the officer to be questioned under caution and for an early charging decision remain unchanged.”

Mr Kaba’s family also met Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and IOPC director general Michael Lockwood on Wednesday evening.

The meeting between the family and police lasted around 25 minutes, according to Sky News.

Speaking to the station, Mr Kaba’s mother said: “My heart is broken. I want justice for my son, I want the truth.”

Investigators from the IOPC will consider whether race was a factor in the fatal shooting.

In a statement, the IOPC said it would “explore all of the circumstances” surrounding the death of the unarmed father-to-be, including whether “race influenced any actions taken by the police”.

An inquest into Mr Kaba’s death will be opened on October 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Nicholas Clayton was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday to 20 months’ imprisonment and made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 15 years. (PA)
British headteacher groomed at least 131 children worldwide using social media
Boy, 15, fatally stabbed outside school gates identified by police
A study has shed light on why whales do not get brain damage when they swim (Yui Mok/PA)
Study sheds light on why whales do not get brain damage when they swim
Michael Barton is to be released from jail after a recommendation by the Parole Board (Merseyside Police/PA)
Parole Board recommends race-hate killer be freed from jail
The Princess Royal, as Commodore-in-Chief Portsmouth, meets Royal Navy personnel at Portsmouth Naval Base who took part in the Queen’s funeral procession (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Anne meets members of armed forces to offer thanks for roles in Queen’s funeral
Molly Russell’s inquest is taking place in north London (PA)
Boss admits Pinterest ‘not safe’ when Molly Russell used site before ending life
Fracking was paused in 2019 following worries about earthquakes in west Lancashire and the Government said it would be guided by the science before it was allowed to restart (PA)
‘Wrong kind of shale’ and 280m years too late: Geologists react to fracking move
The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust believes failure is being rewarded at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
There should be no rewards for failure – MUST condemns owners taking dividends
Alex Jones, right, enters court with members of his security team (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media/AP)
Alex Jones gives evidence at trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies
Health and Social Care Secretary Therese Coffey announced her plans for social care (Jonathan Brady/PA)
£500 million social care discharge fund ‘not enough on its own’

More from The Courier

Dundee stolen trike
Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. St Andrews traditional pubs Picture shows; St Andrews traditional pubs. St Andrews. Supplied by TBC Date; Unknown
9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food
0
Chris Kaba (Inquest/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault
Ricky Ross played an intimate, solo gig in Perth.
REVIEW: Ricky Ross was like being with an old friend
The New Saints will be an entirely new opposition for Dundee
The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV…
0
The Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry.
Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack
1

Editor's Picks