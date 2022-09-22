Anne meets members of armed forces to offer thanks for roles in Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anne meets members of armed forces to offer thanks for roles in Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 5.41pm
The Princess Royal, as Commodore-in-Chief Portsmouth, meets Royal Navy personnel at Portsmouth Naval Base who took part in the Queen's funeral procession (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Princess Royal, as Commodore-in-Chief Portsmouth, meets Royal Navy personnel at Portsmouth Naval Base who took part in the Queen’s funeral procession (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Princess Royal has met members of the armed forces to offer her personal thanks for their roles in the Queen’s funeral.

Anne visited Portsmouth Naval Base and St Omer Barracks in Aldershot to meet representatives of the Royal Navy and Army personnel who had been involved in the procession and planning.

More than 1,000 sailors and Royal Marines were on duty at the funeral on Monday, alongside RAF and British Army personnel.

Anne visited Portsmouth in her role as Commodore-in-Chief Portsmouth, while at Aldershot she attended in her position as Colonel-in-Chief of both the Royal Logistic Corps and the Royal Corps of Signals.

The Princess Royal, in her role as Colonel-in-Chief of both the Royal Logistic Corps, and Royal Corps of Signals, meets personnel from across the Corps at St Omer Barracks, Aldershot, who played a central role providing logistical support during the Queen's funeral and other ceremonial duties
The Princess Royal, in her role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Logistic Corps and Royal Corps of Signals, meets personnel from across the Corps at St Omer Barracks (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Leading Engineering Technician (LET) Benjamin Tetley was one of 142 sailors responsible for pulling the gun carriage.

He said: “It was an honour to meet Her Royal Highness Princess Anne.

“It was a lovely personal touch that she came down in person to thank personnel involved.

“I was really honoured to be involved in carrying the gun carriage, I don’t think there’s a more personal part to have played.

The Princess Royal, right, as Commodore-in-Chief Portsmouth, meets Royal Navy personnel at Portsmouth Naval Base who took part in the Queen's funeral procession
Anne meets Royal Navy personnel at Portsmouth Naval Base who took part in the Queen’s funeral procession (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Everyone had a sense of purpose and put all their effort in.

“The Royal Navy is steeped in tradition and we helped upkeep that. To be part of that history and tradition is truly an honour.”

LET Tim Lavender, based at HMS Sultan in nearby Gosport, managed a team of nine sailors working on the gun crew movement and management.

He said: “I felt very honoured. If you put the Royal Navy and us sailors under pressure, we come together and we get the job done.”

The Princess Royal, in her role as Colonel-in-Chief of both the Royal Logistic Corps, and Royal Corps of Signals, meets personnel from across the Corps at St Omer Barracks, Aldershot, who played a central role providing logistical support during the Queen's funeral and other ceremonial duties
The Princess Royal at St Omer Barracks (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Aircraft Engineer Connor Scotney, who was a street liner in Windsor, said: “I felt honoured that the Princess Royal took the time out to thank us for all we did.

“My family are all very proud of me and the part I played in the funeral.”

